Trump Can't Stop Talking About Biden In Fox News Interview (& Even Sean Hannity Is Over It)
Donald Trump's January 22, 2025, interview with one of Fox's richest news anchors, Sean Hannity, has officially revealed the most important thing on his mind — and, shockingly, it has nothing to do with running the country. Their discussion was a great opportunity for the president to answer questions from the American people, but he seemed far more interested in venting about his predecessor, starting by stating confidently, "Joe Biden has very bad advisors.
Hannity tried to interrupt, but Trump talked over him and continued by proclaiming, "Somebody advised Joe Biden to give pardons to everybody but him." The Fox News host finally got a word in and took the opportunity to try to steer the conversation back to the economy, pointing out that they were running out of time. But the president's response was shockingly brutal: "I don't care. This is more important because right now, the economy is going to do great."
Hannity as Trump rants about Biden not pardoning himself: "Let me get to the economy."
Trump: "I don't care." pic.twitter.com/hJxaSNIg5n
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2025
Expectedly, the internet is rife with speculation, with many opining on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Trump is laying the foundation for grounds to pardon himself — just as he did to all the January 6th rioters, whom he called "hostages" (via NBC News). But the most pressing question is, can the divisive politician legally pardon himself?
What has Donald Trump said about pardoning himself?
Interestingly, Donald Trump's rant about Joe Biden during his scattershot interview with Sean Hannity totally contradicts what he said back in September 2023. While speaking with "Meet the Press," the controversial politician made it abundantly clear that he wouldn't pardon himself, reasoning, "It would look bad if you [pardon yourself,] because I think it would look terrible. [...] The last thing I'd ever do is give myself a pardon," (via NBC News). However, it's worth noting that Trump made these statements before he became a felon. The question is: Does the president have the power to pardon himself?
According to Rudy Giuliani, who was Trump's personal lawyer until he unceremoniously got rid of him, "He probably does," (via Real Clear Politics). However, Giuliani also warned during the 2018 appearance on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," "The political ramifications of that would be tough." And yet, according to other lawyers, like Mary Lawton, who was the interim assistant attorney general when President Richard Nixon resigned, a president pardoning himself would actually be against the rule of law.
Her argument was that it was unconstitutional for one to preside over one's own case. Despite this, a post that Trump himself shared on X back in 2018 demonstrated that he fully believes he can do so as president, writing, "As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself." While it isn't clear if this is necessarily true, one thing is undeniable; even if he does do so, Trump will still be a felon, and the first president indicted on criminal charges.