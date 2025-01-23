Trump Can't Stop Talking About Biden In Fox News Interview (& Even Sean Hannity Is Over It)

Donald Trump's January 22, 2025, interview with one of Fox's richest news anchors, Sean Hannity, has officially revealed the most important thing on his mind — and, shockingly, it has nothing to do with running the country. Their discussion was a great opportunity for the president to answer questions from the American people, but he seemed far more interested in venting about his predecessor, starting by stating confidently, "Joe Biden has very bad advisors.

Hannity tried to interrupt, but Trump talked over him and continued by proclaiming, "Somebody advised Joe Biden to give pardons to everybody but him." The Fox News host finally got a word in and took the opportunity to try to steer the conversation back to the economy, pointing out that they were running out of time. But the president's response was shockingly brutal: "I don't care. This is more important because right now, the economy is going to do great."

Hannity as Trump rants about Biden not pardoning himself: "Let me get to the economy." Trump: "I don't care." pic.twitter.com/hJxaSNIg5n — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2025

Expectedly, the internet is rife with speculation, with many opining on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Trump is laying the foundation for grounds to pardon himself — just as he did to all the January 6th rioters, whom he called "hostages" (via NBC News). But the most pressing question is, can the divisive politician legally pardon himself?

