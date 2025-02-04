Tragic Details About Cindy Crawford's Daughter Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber is so close to her brother Presley Gerber that he even has her name tattooed on his body, so Presley's very public addiction issues have no doubt been tough for the "Palm Royale" star. Presley, who's endured several of his own tragedies, opened up about his drug addiction and desire to get clean on Instagram Stories in 2024. The year prior, he got candid about his mental health on the "Studio 22 Podcast" and explained he wanted to help others by speaking about his experiences. "Having struggled with mental health, depression, and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that's all I need to do," Presley said.

Though Kaia hasn't spoken publicly about her brother's addiction or mental health, she has shared how important he is to her and their unwavering support for each other. "Presley is my entire world and what I always say is, he's my only sibling," she told L'Officiel Singapore in 2018. "So he's the one person I know who's always going to be there for me and have my back, and I have eternal love for him."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).