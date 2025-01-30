What All Of Christina Haack's Exes Have Said About The HGTV Star
Christina Haack emerged in the spotlight alongside her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, in 2013 with the premiere of their reality show "Flip or Flop." The series made Haack the bona fide queen of HGTV, and since then, she's carved out a space in home refurbishment through other shows like "Christina on the Coast" and "Christina in the Country." What's more, Haack's love life has gotten almost as much attention as her house flipping work. In December 2016, Haack and El Moussa announced their separation, and later divorced, with proceedings finalized in January 2018.
Not one to give up on love, Haack tied the knot with British TV personality Ant Anstead of "Wheeler Dealers" in December 2018. However, after being married for two years, Haack and Anstead separated in September 2020. After Anstead, Haack met Joshua Hall, a real estate agent, and the two got engaged in September 2021 and announced that they had gotten married in April 2022. In the meantime, El Moussa went on to find love with Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), and they married in October 2021. The four of them went on to team up for an HGTV series called "The Flip Off," where the two couples face off in house flipping challenges. The show premiered in January 2025, but there was one problem: Right before it aired, Hall filed for divorce from Haack.
Clearly, there's been a lot of drama in Haack's relationship history. All three exes, from El Moussa up to Hall, have spoken out about Haack and their respective marriages. And yes, they've had a lot to say.
Tarek El Moussa said he was still in love with her after their split
Even after they separated, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack couldn't sever ties entirely. For one thing, they share two children. Their daughter, Taylor Reese, was born on September 22, 2010, and their son, Brayden James, who was born on August 20, 2015. Not only were they connected through a co-parenting situation, but El Moussa and Haack were also filming "Flip or Flop," their HGTV show that didn't finish airing until 2022. Since El Moussa and Haack separated in 2016, that was a long time to continue filming together and having consistent interactions.
El Moussa had something to say about this when he appeared on Fox & Friends in February 2024. "Let's just be honest, divorce is not easy," he said of his split from Haack. "But showing up and filming with someone you had just separated from was very, very difficult, and of course, I was still in love with her at the time." That's quite the admission to make, and understandable that filming "Flip or Flop" must have been hard.
After splitting from El Moussa, Haack moved on with Ant Anstead and welcomed her third child, Hudson. In the aforementioned interview, El Moussa added, "It was pretty difficult watching her get remarried and have a baby. I was filming with her through the whole thing. So, there were just some really, really tough years, but I never lost hope." For El Moussa, the proximity after their separation was doubly hard.
Tarek El Moussa said he understood why Christina Haack left him
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack talked about each other a lot after their divorce. For El Moussa, one of these moments came after an awakening as to why his marriage with Haack ended. El Moussa has had his own difficult health journey, and was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2013, the same year that their HGTV show "Flip or Flop" came out. Then, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. These challenges put strain on El Moussa and on his relationship.
"I was a mess for quite a few years," he told E! News in February 2024. El Moussa explained that he was on painkillers, as well as testosterone and hormones because his thyroid had been removed. The combination of medications and stress resulted in a volatile interaction between the two at their home in Yorba Linda, California, in May 2016. El Moussa left the house with a gun and the police were called. El Moussa later said he only grabbed the firearm for protection before heading out into a nearby state park. The couple announced their separation shortly after. "Christina left me and it was heartbreaking," he told E! News. "At the same time, looking back 20/20 hindsight, you know, I understand why she did." El Moussa said that even as a dad, he was struggling. "The best thing that happened to me in my life, and the worst thing, was her leaving," he said of Haack. "Because it forced me to completely rebuild my life."
Tarek El Moussa said that he and his ex make good co-parents
For Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack, it's been a long road to get to friendship after their messy divorce. As of this writing, the two are in a very amicable place, and that's largely thanks to their two children, Taylor and Brayden. This good rapport has also allowed El Moussa and Haack to work well as co-parents and as costars on "Flip or Flop." "[Our relationship] is in a completely different place," El Moussa said during a sit-down with Entertainment Tonight in April 2021. "[Christina] and I are getting along, we're co-parenting, getting along together, and I really think the episodes are getting better and better."
When Haack married Ant Anstead in December 2018, El Moussa spoke about the change in terms of his children. "Christina got married," he wrote in an Instagram Story shortly after, per People. "Yes. I'm actually happy for her. I think it's a great thing. I think they get along well and most importantly, it's good for my children." Squelching any rumors that he was heartbroken, El Moussa said he was happy with his own life. "I'm not the type who wants to fight with her for the rest of my life and make my kids miserable," El Moussa went on, stating that everything he and Haack did was about their kids.
Tarek El Moussa stood by Christina Haack during her third divorce
Life is always changing, and relationships shift and move on. Tarek El Moussa found love again with "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young). The two got married in October 2021 and welcomed a son, Tristan. With Heather in the picture, both parties had to work within the dynamics of new relationships. It didn't come without its own hurdles. Heather admitted that she felt second to Christina Haack in the early months of her relationship with Tarek. But besides a few early bumps, Haack and Heather have cultivated a nice relationship. So when Haack and Josh Hall announced that they were separating in 2024, Tarek spoke on behalf of himself and wife Heather when he offered Haack support. "Life's tough, s**t happens," Tarek said to E! News. "We got one shot at life and we gotta do what's best for us, so whatever she needs, we're here to help."
Prior to Haack's divorce, the two couples had been competing against each other in their new HGTV series "The Flip Off." In a later interview with E! News, Tarek joked that on set, Heather and Haack were in cahoots. "The most interesting part for me is when Christina and Heather team up against me, because I never imagined that happening. You know, I thought it would be me and Heather against Christina, but it turns out it's always the girls against me whenever we all get together." Sounds like everyone's getting along well.
Tarek El Moussa can't believe he has a show with his ex and his wife
In a hilarious turn of events that might only be possible in the world of reality TV, Tarek El Moussa and Heather El Moussa competed against Christina Haack and Josh Hall (when they were married) to see which couple could do the best house flip in an HGTV series called "The Flip Off." In a series of promotional social media posts, Haack and Heather played off their similar looks, leaving Tarek befuddled. Since it was a show about exes, and new partners who seemed to get along quite well, the media around "The Flip Off" became quite a sensation.
Even for Tarek, though, the show was a surprise. "Man, I never, ever in my life thought this show would happen," Tarek told Us Weekly in October 2024. "Sometimes I'm sitting there and I'll have a moment where I look over at Heather, my wife, and I look over to the other side, and there's my ex-wife, Christina. And I wonder, 'How did I get here?'" For his part, Hall was less of a feature face during the social media campaigns for "The Flip Off," likely because he isn't a staple of reality TV. (Christina and Tarek obviously came to fame for "Flip or Flop" while Heather became a star thanks to Netflix's "Selling Sunset.") Since Haack and Hall broke up before the series aired, it might create more drama post-production since viewers will be interested in their split.
Ant Anstead said their divorce was not his decision
Christina Haack and Ant Anstead married in December 2018 and welcomed son, Hudson, in September 2019. However, they ended up separating in September 2020, and their divorce was finalized in June 2021. For his part, Anstead was vocal about the fact that he didn't want the marriage to end. In a post shared on Instagram on September 26, 2020, he shared a black and white photo of himself and Haack and wrote, "Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope." Anstead then reiterated the point that he wanted their marriage to work. "I never gave up on us," he went on. "I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness." Based on his reaction, it's arguable that Anstead's life was never the same following his divorce from Haack.
A few months later, in December 2020, Anstead told People, "I think everybody knows this was not my decision." He said that he had so much love for Haack, and added that he had given himself fully to the marriage. To cope with the separation, Anstead added that he had undertaken a 35-day online breakup recovery program and, on top of that, undergone a three-day retreat that focused on faith and fitness.
Ant Anstead 'walked away completely' from Christina Haack
For Ant Anstead, holding onto any physical reminders of his marriage to Christina Haack was not an option. When the two had been married, they renovated and lived in a home in Newport Beach, California, but after their separation, Anstead left it all behind. "When my divorce went through, I packed up my clothes and moved. I walked away completely and left everything there," Anstead told People in June 2021. "I've realized in the last nine months, this sounds ridiculous, but actually the only thing I owned was a couple of wine glasses, plus a cup and a kettle."
When Anstead moved into a rented apartment on his own after splitting from Haack, he joked with People that he didn't even own a bed. This left him with the task of properly fitting out an apartment for daily living. "So I'm scratching my head going, oh my god, this is overwhelming," Anstead went on. "I'm going to get all this stuff because nine months ago, I packed my clothes and I left." While this certainly sounds inconvenient, Anstead told the outlet that it was actually a good thing. Since he had to furnish the apartment from scratch, there were no nostalgic keepsakes. "I'm in this kind of real space where I don't have any stuff. So everything is new. I'm not carrying anything over," he said. It's certainly a drastic end to a relationship, where Anstead wanted nothing from his former life.
Ant Anstead got upset with Christina Haack about some parenting choices
Ant Anstead got vocal in a legal way about his post-divorce relationship with Christina Haack after he took her to task for parenting decisions that put their son in the public eye. In fact, he might have gone overboard because Haack jumped in and publicly defended herself as a mother. The two got embroiled in a nasty custody battle, with Anstead requesting full custody of their son, Hudson, in April 2022. In court documents obtained by ET, Anstead alleged, "Christina has already exploited Hudson in numerous paid promotions on social media. l fear she also has footage of him, to be used in one of her 'reality' TV shows, without my knowledge or consent, and continues to film him despite my objections."
Haack was upset by these allegations, and the fact that Anstead chose to make his feelings about Haack's parenting public. Haack fired back by telling Life & Style, "If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested." She went on, "I have had my share of ups and downs, but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them." Despite the rocky path, Anstead and Haack were able to come to a custody agreement by November 2022, and things appeared to calm down after that.
Josh Hall defended Christina Haack through custody drama
While ex Ant Anstead was trying to get custody of his and Christina Haack's son, Hudson, Christina's then-husband, Josh Hall, publicly defended his wife against her ex in April 2022. Apparently, Hall wasn't taking Anstead's claims sitting down, and was clear that he took Haack's side unconditionally. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Hall talked about his wife. "There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn't for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private," Hall wrote. "So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth."
Hall wasn't done gushing about his wife. "Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does," he wrote. Hall added that he really admires Haack and that he would always protect her. "I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture," Hall went on. In the post, Hall acknowledged that he also came from a split home, and that helping to raise kids from other men wasn't easy, but it was worth it because he was so devoted to Haack.
Josh Hall raved about being married to Christina Haack
When they were still together, Josh Hall regularly took to social media to express how happy was to be married to Christina Haack. To celebrate Haack's birthday that year, Hall penned a loving tribute to her on Instagram in July 2023. "Happy 40th Birthday to my absolute stunner of a wife!" Hall began. "This woman has accomplished so much, inspired so many and continues to impress me daily. I can't say enough about what an absolute force she is and what she is capable of. Christina is about to make her 40's the best decade of her life and looking better than ever while doing it! I'm a lucky man and thank my lucky stars that she chose me to take this ride with her that is now our life. Ride or die baby, love you more than anything."
The post has since been deleted, following Hall and Haack's divorce, but the two frequently posted loving tributes to the other on social media. But it wasn't just social media posts. For Haack's 40th birthday, Hall also gave her a white Bentley convertible. Haack spoke to People after the big day, and when asked what kinds of presents she got, she joked, "Oh, just my dream car complete with a big red bow. Not bad, not bad." So they were obviously into lavish displays of affection.
Josh Hall wanted Christina Haack to be more competitive with her ex
The writing was on the wall prior to Josh Hall and Christina Haack's official separation. In a sneak peek from "The Flip Off" by HGTV, Hall and Haack drove together to their renovation home, and their conversation was so tense and estranged that fans weren't too surprised when news broke that their marriage ended. "This is a competition. We gotta pull out all stops. Whatever it takes to win, I'll do it. Halls rule!" Hall said to Haack in the car. When she didn't respond, he added, "You're supposed to say it with me, or repeat it, or something that shows that you're with me." Haack remained silent, so Hall continued, "Remember, you're a Hall now. Don't get confused in this competition about what your last name is." When Haack still didn't say anything, Hall called her "rude."
When Haack said that she didn't want to over talk, Hall went on: "Yeah, the sh**t you say and I'm just like, 'I wish you'd shut up already.'" Yikes. The two went on to officially separate in July 2024, and what followed was a messy back-and-forth. Haack claimed that Hall stole money from her, and also hinted at the fact that he's going to get additional financial support from her. The two did not split harmoniously, and instead fired jabs at each other through social media. It certainly seemed like a bitter end.