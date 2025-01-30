What All Of Christina Haack's Exes Have Said About The HGTV Star

Christina Haack emerged in the spotlight alongside her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, in 2013 with the premiere of their reality show "Flip or Flop." The series made Haack the bona fide queen of HGTV, and since then, she's carved out a space in home refurbishment through other shows like "Christina on the Coast" and "Christina in the Country." What's more, Haack's love life has gotten almost as much attention as her house flipping work. In December 2016, Haack and El Moussa announced their separation, and later divorced, with proceedings finalized in January 2018.

Not one to give up on love, Haack tied the knot with British TV personality Ant Anstead of "Wheeler Dealers" in December 2018. However, after being married for two years, Haack and Anstead separated in September 2020. After Anstead, Haack met Joshua Hall, a real estate agent, and the two got engaged in September 2021 and announced that they had gotten married in April 2022. In the meantime, El Moussa went on to find love with Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), and they married in October 2021. The four of them went on to team up for an HGTV series called "The Flip Off," where the two couples face off in house flipping challenges. The show premiered in January 2025, but there was one problem: Right before it aired, Hall filed for divorce from Haack.

Clearly, there's been a lot of drama in Haack's relationship history. All three exes, from El Moussa up to Hall, have spoken out about Haack and their respective marriages. And yes, they've had a lot to say.