Dog The Bounty Hunter Has 13 Kids. Here's What We Know About Them

When Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, and his merry band of helpers exploded onto our screens in the noughties, it was the start of a long and enduring television legacy. We weren't just obsessed with the long-haired bail bondsman and his no-nonsense approach to his work, but the tight-knit complexities of the entire Chapman family. After all, several of Dog's 13 children appeared on the show alongside their father to catch criminals who skipped out on their bail. Arguably, the show was just as much about the Chapman dynasty as it was about the thrill of the chase.

While some of the Chapman kids stayed at their dad's side throughout the show, such as "Baby" Lyssa Chapman and Leland Chapman, others only popped in here and there for an episode or two, and some even opted to stay out of the spotlight altogether. The entertainment on our screens only tells us half the story of Dog's impressive pack. His children have faced numerous hardships throughout their lives, from substance misuse to teenage pregnancy, controversial projects, and even the death of a beloved mother. It's not all tragedy though, and if any family knows the meaning of a silver lining, it's this one. Here's what we know about Dog the Bounty Hunter's kids.