Tragic Details About Dog The Bounty Hunter

Duane "Dog" Chapman is about as unlikely a celebrity as they come. An ex-con who shifted to the other side of the law, he began using his tracking skills to capture accused criminals who jumped bail. His success in those endeavors hit its zenith in 2003 when Chapman captured Andrew Luster — heir to the Max Factor cosmetics fortune, who'd fled to Mexico after being convicted of rape.

The story made headlines, spurring curiosity about the flamboyant Hawaii-based bounty hunter whose bodybuilder's physique and long blonde hair made him instantly identifiable. Chapman caught the attention of A&E, which signed him to a deal and began filming his exploits for his own reality show, "Dog the Bounty Hunter." Debuting in 2004, the show was an out-of-the-box phenomenon, with the series premiere raking in more 3.2 million viewers to tie another reality hit, "Growing Up Gotti," as A&E's most successful new show ever. When the show ended its eight-season run in 2012, Chapman and his wife, Beth Chapman, returned in the CMT series "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt," which ran for three seasons. Next came "Dog's Most Wanted," airing just 10 episodes in 2019.

As fans of Chapman and his various TV series well know, the success he's experienced — both on television and with capturing fugitives in real life — has been tempered with many hard times and sad situations. To find out more, read on to discover some tragic details about Dog the Bounty Hunter.