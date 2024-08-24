Whatever Happened To Dog The Bounty Hunter's Baby Lyssa Chapman?

The following article mentions sexual assault and addiction.

Over the years, the transformation of Dog the Bounty Hunter has been truly something to behold. Duane "Dog" Chapman became a household name in the blink of an eye thanks to "Dog the Bounty Hunter," an A&E original series that was on from 2004 to 2012. Dog ran the bounty hunting operation alongside his late wife Beth Chapman, as well as some of his kids. His daughter Lyssa Chapman, also known as "Baby Lyssa," didn't join in until Season 2, but she wasted no time in winning over fans. From that point on, she remained a fixture of the series.

Baby Lyssa was born in 1987 to Dog and his third wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain. She joined the show when she was still a teenager, but at that point, she'd already been through the wringer. Nowadays, Lyssa's the proud mom to Abbie Mae Chapman and Madalynn Grace Galanti.

If there's one thing this former reality star is going to do, it's show the very real side of her life. As she shared on a 2023 episode of "The Rumor Mill" podcast, she apparently even got a slap on the wrist from Instagram after she shared some less-than-glamorous content. "I posted my house dirty, and I got shadowbanned on Instagram," she said. "It's just not what people want to see, they want to see your perfect house." Needless to say, Baby Lyssa hasn't stopped staying true to who she is all these years later.

