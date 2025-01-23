Meghan Markle Staffers Double Down On 'Bully' Accusations With Brutal Behind-The-Scenes Nickname

During her time as a member of the British royal family, Meghan Markle faced scandalous accusations of mistreating staffers at Kensington Palace. However, long after her exit from the royal family, the bullying accusations have resurfaced and continue to haunt the Duchess of Sussex.

On January 17, 2025, Vanity Fair published a revealing cover story about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, detailing their post-royal life in the United States. A key focus of the piece revolved around Markle's Spotify podcast, "Archetypes." A source involved in the production described the experience as "really, really, really awful. Very painful. Because she's constantly playing checkers [...] she's just very aware of where everybody is on her board. And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment."

Markle's time at Spotify, which ended after just one season, reportedly left staff feeling upset, so much so that they gave her a scathing nickname. Speaking with Fox News, royal correspondent Neil Sean revealed that ex-staff members "decided to christen her 'Eva' and this was used as a warning signal to let people know that she was either arriving or on the warpath." He notes that this is a reference to Joan Crawford's character, Eva, in the 1955 film "Queen Bee," where she plays a manipulative socialite diva. Sean explains that "like the Joan character, [Markle] stung her victims to pieces," highlighting the tense environment behind the scenes.

