Meet Eddie Redmayne's Two Children
To the world, he is a decorated actor with an Oscar, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and a Tony Award under his belt — and clearly, he's just getting started. But at home, Eddie Redmayne is just "Daddy." The "Theory of Everything" star shares two children with his wife, Hannah Bagshawe: Daughter Iris Mary, born in June 2016, and son Luke Richard, who followed in May 2018. The "Fantastic Beasts" star, who once auditioned for an iconic "Harry Potter" role, understandably took several years to adjust to his newfound parental responsibility, laughing with People in November 2018, "Honestly, life is about trying to keep the children alive. But they're wonderful."
Redmayne often offers charming insights into his family life during interviews. On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," he recounted bringing a then-two-month-old Iris to the 2016 Rio Olympics. Flying alongside members of Team GB, the actor worried the experience might be a disaster, acknowledging, "There was this fear like, 'What if she cries lots and then they don't sleep and they blame all of their lack of success on Iris." Luckily, she was as good as gold, with the "Jupiter Ascending" gushing, "She was amazing. She was so calm."
Redmayne has also sweetly shared how much joy his children bring to each other's lives. Speaking about the relationship between his son and daughter, he proudly told People, "There are occasional moments when Hannah and I are both out of the room and we get a glimpse of Iris entertaining Luke. No one makes him laugh as much as she does." Perhaps, for the Oscar winner, fatherhood has been his most rewarding role yet.
Eddie Redmayne's wife is the one in charge
When Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe found out she was pregnant, it became clear that she was the one firmly in the director's chair. During an interview on the Oscars red carpet, in 2016, he opened up to ExtraTV about learning the sex of their first baby. "I wanted to find out, but my wife was like, 'We're not finding out,'" Redmayne laughed, "So she wears the trousers!" The adorable couple's love story began during their school years, long before his Hollywood fame. Redmayne attended Eton College, the famed boarding school once home to Princes William and Harry.
And, not unlike William's meet-cute with Kate Middleton, Redmayne and Bagshawe's romance also began with a charity fashion show. As Redmayne explained to the Daily Mail, Bagshawe was attending a nearby girls' school, which had invited Eton boys to participate in the event. He remembered having to strut down the catwalk shirtless. The "Danish Girl" star admitted, "When I came on the girls in the audience didn't take much notice of me," before hilariously adding, "I was followed by the best-looking boy in the school and all the girls erupted in cheers, which was emotionally scarring."
But, naturally, it wasn't an entirely wasted evening since Redmayne spotted his future wife across the room at the after-party, recalling, "She was very beautiful and very funny and she loves the arts and theater just as I do, so we became friends." By December 2014, the two were happily married with a love story worthy of an Oscar-winning screenplay. Their two children, meanwhile, evidently made the couple's lives even better.