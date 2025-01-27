Meet Eddie Redmayne's Two Children

To the world, he is a decorated actor with an Oscar, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and a Tony Award under his belt — and clearly, he's just getting started. But at home, Eddie Redmayne is just "Daddy." The "Theory of Everything" star shares two children with his wife, Hannah Bagshawe: Daughter Iris Mary, born in June 2016, and son Luke Richard, who followed in May 2018. The "Fantastic Beasts" star, who once auditioned for an iconic "Harry Potter" role, understandably took several years to adjust to his newfound parental responsibility, laughing with People in November 2018, "Honestly, life is about trying to keep the children alive. But they're wonderful."

Redmayne often offers charming insights into his family life during interviews. On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," he recounted bringing a then-two-month-old Iris to the 2016 Rio Olympics. Flying alongside members of Team GB, the actor worried the experience might be a disaster, acknowledging, "There was this fear like, 'What if she cries lots and then they don't sleep and they blame all of their lack of success on Iris." Luckily, she was as good as gold, with the "Jupiter Ascending" gushing, "She was amazing. She was so calm."

Redmayne has also sweetly shared how much joy his children bring to each other's lives. Speaking about the relationship between his son and daughter, he proudly told People, "There are occasional moments when Hannah and I are both out of the room and we get a glimpse of Iris entertaining Luke. No one makes him laugh as much as she does." Perhaps, for the Oscar winner, fatherhood has been his most rewarding role yet.

