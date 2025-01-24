Alina Habba's Son Is Quickly Coming For Barron Trump's Towering Height

As a college freshman, Barron Trump has had some serious time to grow, but on the other hand, Alina Habba's son Luke is only nine years old and already showing signs of joining Barron in the height hall-of-fame, according to new photo evidence. The snap in question, posted by Habba herself, features the controversial lawyer posing with both of her kids, and Luke is standing well past her shoulder. The proud mother is clearly sporting heels that put her at least a few inches above her reported 5'6", leaving us wondering exactly how much her son has grown since we last saw him.

While there's no doubt where the Trump family's height stems from with President Trump's history of having children with tall models (Ivana Trump was 6' and Melania Trump a close 5'11"), we aren't so sure where Habba's son is getting his jump on kids his own age. His mother clocks in at only slightly above average height, and with father Matthew Eyet steering clear of an online footprint, we're left to guess at whether Luke's growing stature comes from genetics or luck. Either way, only time will tell if he'll continue on his way toward standing even with the Trumps.

