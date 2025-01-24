Alina Habba's Son Is Quickly Coming For Barron Trump's Towering Height
It's no secret that being tall runs in the Trump family, with Barron Trump's height transformation through the years turning heads and Ivanka Trump's daughter Arabella's stunning stature giving him a run for his money. President Trump's children certainly hold height stats that take after his own 6'3", with Ivanka standing at an impressive 5'11", and brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump both surpassing 6'. Barron, who's estimated to tower somewhere between 6'7" and 6'9", currently takes the prize, but there's someone unexpectedly hot on his heels –- Alina Habba's son, Luke.
Habba has served as a legal defender for President Trump, and in December of 2024, he named her as Counsel to the President despite a less-than-stunning track record. Not much is known about the children she shares with ex-husband Matthew Eyet, as she mostly keeps daughter Chloe and son Luke out of the public eye, but a recent photo posted to her Instagram Story has people chattering about her young son's obvious growth spurt.
Alina Habba's son Luke stands tall next to his mom
As a college freshman, Barron Trump has had some serious time to grow, but on the other hand, Alina Habba's son Luke is only nine years old and already showing signs of joining Barron in the height hall-of-fame, according to new photo evidence. The snap in question, posted by Habba herself, features the controversial lawyer posing with both of her kids, and Luke is standing well past her shoulder. The proud mother is clearly sporting heels that put her at least a few inches above her reported 5'6", leaving us wondering exactly how much her son has grown since we last saw him.
While there's no doubt where the Trump family's height stems from with President Trump's history of having children with tall models (Ivana Trump was 6' and Melania Trump a close 5'11"), we aren't so sure where Habba's son is getting his jump on kids his own age. His mother clocks in at only slightly above average height, and with father Matthew Eyet steering clear of an online footprint, we're left to guess at whether Luke's growing stature comes from genetics or luck. Either way, only time will tell if he'll continue on his way toward standing even with the Trumps.