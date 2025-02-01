What The Cameras Don't Show Us About Christina Haack

Christina Haack made her small screen debut with first husband Tarek El Moussa on "Flip or Flop" in 2013, and she quickly became a fixture of the HGTV network. From there, she launched her own shows, "Christina on the Coast" and "Christina in the Country," which focused on her house renovation projects in California and Tennessee, respectively.

Her HGTV shows often blend her personal life with her professional world, for better or worse. As "Flip or Flop" fans know, there's been a lot of scandal behind the scenes, including the drama surrounding her divorce from Tarek and her tumultuous second marriage with British TV host Ant Anstead. Evidently, the drama hasn't slowed down: Josh Hall, her third husband, filed for divorce in July 2024... right after they began filming the first season of "The Flip Off." Since the split from Hall, Haack has been enjoying her new chapter. "One month later...I finally have my appetite back [and] I'm exercising again," she said in an August 2024 Instagram Story (via Us Weekly). "My kids are happy and our house feels like home."

While Haack certainly will open up about her personal life in front of the HGTV cameras, she doesn't always share everything that's going on behind closed doors. As she told People in 2021, "I'm focusing on keeping our [family's] private life more private and just enjoying our time together and just being positive." And hey, the HGTV cameras can only show so much.