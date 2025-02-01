Outdated Outfits Princess Charlene Wore That Had Everyone Cringing

Even before she married Prince Albert of Monaco in 2011, Princess Charlene's fashion was coming under the international microscope — because there's nothing royal watchers like more than a new outfit to admire ... or admonish. While she has certainly scored a bevy of hits with stunning gowns at royal affairs, Princess Charlene has had some memorable fashion misses along the way, too.

Whether these ensembles break royal protocol is up for debate in some cases, but what we do know is that they fall into the category of outdated and cringeworthy. Not to worry, she's in good company. Plenty of royals have stumbled on occasion, including Catherine, Princess of Wales' fair share of passé fashion moments, and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle's occasional dated duds.

It's hard to be on point all the time, especially when photographers consistently document your life. The Princess of Monaco may wish the photogs had missed some of her more outdated looks.