Alina Habba Celebrates Trump's First Week In Office With Rare Appearance Of Husband Gregg

Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba seems considerably more eager to join him in the White House than Melania Trump. So, it comes as no surprise that the newly minted counselor to the president commemorated her beloved boss's first week back in office with a celebratory social media post. What did come as a surprise, however, is that Habba included her seldom seen husband in the carousel of pics.

Most people don't know much about Habba's husband Gregg Reuben, and it seems that she prefers it that way. Despite being a big fan of posting about her life on social media, Reuben rarely makes an appearance. Yet, on January 25, 2025, the divisive attorney posted a series of photos to Instagram and allowed her hubby to make a cameo in them. "Week 1 in the [books]" Habba captioned the carousel.

The final pic showed her proudly posing behind the presidential seal with her family. She had Reuben by her side, as well as their two small children, Chloe and Luke. It's worth noting that while Habba did make the unusual choice to show off her husband to the world, it was the last photo in the set. The first pic, in contrast, showed her posing onstage with some fellow Trump cronies and the Village People.

