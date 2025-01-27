Alina Habba Celebrates Trump's First Week In Office With Rare Appearance Of Husband Gregg
Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba seems considerably more eager to join him in the White House than Melania Trump. So, it comes as no surprise that the newly minted counselor to the president commemorated her beloved boss's first week back in office with a celebratory social media post. What did come as a surprise, however, is that Habba included her seldom seen husband in the carousel of pics.
Most people don't know much about Habba's husband Gregg Reuben, and it seems that she prefers it that way. Despite being a big fan of posting about her life on social media, Reuben rarely makes an appearance. Yet, on January 25, 2025, the divisive attorney posted a series of photos to Instagram and allowed her hubby to make a cameo in them. "Week 1 in the [books]" Habba captioned the carousel.
The final pic showed her proudly posing behind the presidential seal with her family. She had Reuben by her side, as well as their two small children, Chloe and Luke. It's worth noting that while Habba did make the unusual choice to show off her husband to the world, it was the last photo in the set. The first pic, in contrast, showed her posing onstage with some fellow Trump cronies and the Village People.
Alina Habba's reluctance to show her husband on social media sparks questions
For most people who enjoy sharing their lives on social media, posting photos of their partner is a key part of that. This makes it all the more interesting that Alina Habba typically steers clear of sharing any pics of her hubby. There are some strange things about Habba's marriage to Gregg Reuben that everyone ignores, and perhaps this is why she doesn't like to draw too much attention to their relationship. And yet, Donald Trump's dedicated lawyer also seems eager to show off solo shots of herself on Instagram, and she gets no shortage of attention for it. "A stunning lady and attorney" one commenter wrote underneath a photo she posted of herself leading up to the presidential inauguration. "Best looking attorney yet," another Instagram user commented in response.
Since comments on her Instagram posts are always limited and yet these compliments typically remain, it's pretty clear that Habba doesn't have a problem with showing them off. And that isn't terribly surprising, since she has made it clear just how important she thinks her good looks are. As Habba admitted on the "PBD Podcast," in January 2024, "I don't think I'd be on TV or sitting here if I didn't look the way I look. I think I caught attention." She continued by acknowledging, "I'm not a feminist. [...] Somebody said to me 'Alina, would you rather be smart or pretty?' and I said 'Oh easy, pretty... I can fake being smart." So, maybe for the president's outspoken attorney, showing off her looks and not her partner is just part of her brand. It's working for Habba thus far.