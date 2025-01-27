Kimberly Guilfoyle's Bad Plastic Surgery Is On Full Display In Unfiltered Selfie

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a frequent poster on Instagram, and her pics have often been the target of ridicule about her perceived fashion and makeup mistakes. As Donald Trump's pick to serve as ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle was a prominent face amid the recent presidential inauguration festivities. As a result, pics of her are popping up in other people's accounts and generating more derision. Guilfoyle's been spotted wearing a tacky flapper dress, and now she's also appeared in an unappealing selfie. April Burkes, a stylist based in North Carolina, snapped a pic with Guilfoyle at an outdoor event, and it was the 20th (and final) shot in an Instagram carousel of photos from her trip. There's no indication that the two women know each other, so that may be part of the reason why Guilfoyle's smile looks a little wooden. On the other hand, some speculate that Guilfoyle's had plastic surgery, so her prominent cheeks and lips could be procedure related.

While Guilfoyle hasn't divulged whether or not she's had any cosmetic procedures, Dr. Gary Motykie, a plastic surgeon based in Hollywood, California, feels it's plausible. For Motykie, the evidence is in Guilfoyle's bodily transformation. "When you lose the weight when you are older, you tend to look more gaunt," Motykie informed the Daily Mail last summer. "But this isn't the case with her, which makes me suspicious for filler — which has been used to make her cheeks much fuller."