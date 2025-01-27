Kimberly Guilfoyle's Bad Plastic Surgery Is On Full Display In Unfiltered Selfie
Kimberly Guilfoyle is a frequent poster on Instagram, and her pics have often been the target of ridicule about her perceived fashion and makeup mistakes. As Donald Trump's pick to serve as ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle was a prominent face amid the recent presidential inauguration festivities. As a result, pics of her are popping up in other people's accounts and generating more derision. Guilfoyle's been spotted wearing a tacky flapper dress, and now she's also appeared in an unappealing selfie. April Burkes, a stylist based in North Carolina, snapped a pic with Guilfoyle at an outdoor event, and it was the 20th (and final) shot in an Instagram carousel of photos from her trip. There's no indication that the two women know each other, so that may be part of the reason why Guilfoyle's smile looks a little wooden. On the other hand, some speculate that Guilfoyle's had plastic surgery, so her prominent cheeks and lips could be procedure related.
While Guilfoyle hasn't divulged whether or not she's had any cosmetic procedures, Dr. Gary Motykie, a plastic surgeon based in Hollywood, California, feels it's plausible. For Motykie, the evidence is in Guilfoyle's bodily transformation. "When you lose the weight when you are older, you tend to look more gaunt," Motykie informed the Daily Mail last summer. "But this isn't the case with her, which makes me suspicious for filler — which has been used to make her cheeks much fuller."
The selfie shot angle didn't do Guilfoyle any favors
Kimberly Guilfoyle also posted a video montage of pics from the inauguration on her own Instagram account. Notably, in these pics the softer indoor lighting and more flattering shot angles gave Guilfoyle's visage a more natural appearance. However, Guilfoyle's been accused of too much Photoshopping from time to time, so it's hard to know how much digital retouching is occurring.
In contrast, beyond its lack of retouching, April Burkes' street selfie with Guilfoyle has other components that are not helpful for showing her at her best. For starters, the use of a Dutch angle makes Guilfoyle look off kilter. In addition, since both women are relatively close to the camera (because it's a selfie), the lack of distance can make some facial features look different than they would IRL.
Even so, there's clearly more going on that just photography techniques. Guilfoyle is unrecognizable in old modeling pics, and given her current drastically different appearance, it's understandable why the plastic surgery rumors persist. Dr. Gary Motykie delved even deeper into his reasoning in a video on his Instagram account, hypothesizing that Guilfoyle's cheeks weren't the only place where she relied on fillers. "Her lips have gotten bigger, more plump," the surgeon pointed out. "Like I always say, that doesn't happen naturally." Motykie also noticed some subtle indicators, which he described as "pulling below her midface," that could mean Guilfoyle possibly had a facelift at some point.