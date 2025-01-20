Kimberly Guilfoyle's Tacky Flapper Dress Steals The Spotlight For All The Wrong Reasons

Kimberly Guilfoyle has taken her one-woman "Frocky Horror Show" on the road again. This time, she gave a notable performance at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration celebration in Washington, D.C., on January 19. Guilfoyle's many fashion fails are pretty legendary at this point, making her a frequent flyer on the worst-dressed lists. And the shimmery beaded fringe floor-length flapper dress she slipped into for the glitzy event is guaranteed to land her a top spot. Guilfoyle's ensemble was made all the more memorable by the giant crystal-studded crucifix she draped around her neck. Moreover, the former Fox News host topped the whole look off with her trademark Elvira-style heavy black eye makeup.

"With our new ambassador to Greece! Beautiful and lovely @kimberlyguilfoyle," Simona Mangiante captioned a photo on Instagram showing Guilfoyle sandwiched between her and her husband, George Demetrios Papadopoulos. Guilfoyle is likely still stinging over her messy breakup from Donald Trump Jr.; however, she managed to put on a brave face, smiling widely for the camera as if she didn't have a care in the world.

Guilfoyle's outrageous and often tacky outfits and questionable style reportedly played a significant role in her former fiancé's decision to end their relationship. "Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual," a source dished to People in December 2024. "The tight dresses need to go, and she has been told that." Sadly, the staunch Trump loyalist clearly failed to heed the warning.

