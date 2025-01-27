Lauren Boebert Makes Rookie Makeup Mistake In Latest TV Appearance

Lauren Boebert has had her fair share of messy controversies, but in a recent TV appearance, she made a mess of her makeup. The Republican representative from Colorado recently went on "Stinchfield Tonight" on the right-wing network Real America's Voice, and she had a lot to say about Donald Trump (all of it good) and about Joe Biden (all of it bad). But through it all, we couldn't help but get distracted by her makeup mishap. In the video that she shared of the interview on X, formerly Twitter, her hair is perfectly coiffed, and she's got a pretty red lipstick on, but it's her bronzer that isn't doing it for us.

She's applied it down her neck, which is better than stopping at her jawline; however, we can still see the line lower down on her neck where she stopped applying the makeup. Maybe it was a makeup artist screw-up? Or maybe she changed her top at the last minute, so she didn't have time to apply the bronzer all the way down? Whatever the reason, it's the kind of makeup fail we've seen from Trump. This could even be one of those times that Boebert's fake tan was even more obvious than Trump's.