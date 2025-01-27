Lauren Boebert Makes Rookie Makeup Mistake In Latest TV Appearance
Lauren Boebert has had her fair share of messy controversies, but in a recent TV appearance, she made a mess of her makeup. The Republican representative from Colorado recently went on "Stinchfield Tonight" on the right-wing network Real America's Voice, and she had a lot to say about Donald Trump (all of it good) and about Joe Biden (all of it bad). But through it all, we couldn't help but get distracted by her makeup mishap. In the video that she shared of the interview on X, formerly Twitter, her hair is perfectly coiffed, and she's got a pretty red lipstick on, but it's her bronzer that isn't doing it for us.
She's applied it down her neck, which is better than stopping at her jawline; however, we can still see the line lower down on her neck where she stopped applying the makeup. Maybe it was a makeup artist screw-up? Or maybe she changed her top at the last minute, so she didn't have time to apply the bronzer all the way down? Whatever the reason, it's the kind of makeup fail we've seen from Trump. This could even be one of those times that Boebert's fake tan was even more obvious than Trump's.
Lauren Boebert's ultra tan look isn't doing it for everyone
Lauren Boebert's overly tanned look just isn't that great, even when she does have her makeup applied evenly. Some users on X have definitely taken notice and made comments about Boebert's look. In response to a recent picture of Boebert on social media, one person said: "You do you, but may want to ease up on the tan. It's January for Pete's sake."
Then, on January 6, 2025, when she posed for a picture with Vice President JD Vance, someone asked, "Why is JD Vance's makeup artist so much better than yours, Lauren Boebert?" Others had thoughts on other aspects of Boebert's look; one critic wrote, "Her new dentures look too white." The List asked a dentist if Boebert's teeth were real, and he thought they were. Could it be just a lot of whitening treatments? They do really stand out next to her overly bronzed face; maybe it's that contrast that makes them seem fake to some.
With Boebert's ongoing support of Donald Trump, our guess is that we're going to be seeing more of the Colorado congresswoman over the next four years. We hope that she finds a new makeup artist and/or lightens up on the bronzer in that time.