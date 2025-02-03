Michelle Obama's Most Expensive Outfits Yet

Like the first ladies who came before and after her, Michelle Obama's fashion choices were a major focus for both the media and the public during her husband Barack Obama's presidential campaigns and subsequent two terms in office. Just a month before Barack was elected president for the first time, in 2008, her clothing was a hot topic during the "Becoming" author's "Tonight Show" appearance, with host Jay Leno asking if her silk blouse, cardigan, and skirt getup cost more than $50,000. But Michelle made it clear then that she would be a first lady who strove to champion affordable fashion. "J. Crew," she memorably quipped of her outfit at the time, per The New York Times, enthusiastically adding, "Ladies, we know J. Crew. You can get some good stuff online!"

True to her word, throughout Michelle's tenure as first lady, her wardrobe often included inexpensive pieces from stores like Target and Gap. However, this didn't mean she didn't wear designer items too. In fact, she liked to pair affordable clothing with pricier pieces from the likes of Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, Gucci, and Versace, among many others. "When it came to my choices, I tried to be somewhat unpredictable, to prevent anyone from ascribing any sort of message to what I wore. [...] I knew I'd be criticized if I was perceived as being showy and high-end, and I'd also be criticized if I was too casual. So I mixed it up," she explained in her memoir.

Her style choices weren't always successful, with some Michelle Obama looks missing the mark while other outfits were deemed inappropriate. Several pieces were also considered outdated. Regardless of the differing opinions about her personal style, though, there's no denying that Michelle has rocked some seriously expensive outfits over the years.

