Tragic Details About Elon Musk's Kids

While Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, thanks to his ownership of companies like SpaceX, Tesla, and X, formerly known as Twitter, his responsibilities extend beyond his shareholders and investors. He has an ever-growing family, having fathered at least 12 kids with at least three women. And he has some interesting ideas about parenthood, as the mothers of Musk's children can no doubt attest. "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," he wrote on his social media platform in 2022.

Advertisement

He's apparently serious about it, too. In 2024, The New York Times reported that Musk had been offering his, shall we say, genetic material to people he's not even involved with. Citing witnesses to the event, the Times reported, "At a dinner party held at the home of a well-known Silicon Valley executive last year, Mr. Musk offered to provide his sperm to a married couple he had met socially only a handful of times."

Even as Musk tries to save the world by fathering as many kids as he can, the children that Musk already has have gone through some tragic times. There's been loss and there's been danger, and the kids have been exposed to arguments and custody battles.