Jim Acosta Jabs At Trump In CNN Exit (& Uses Obama To Throw Salt In The Wound)

Remember when we found out that CNN's Jim Acosta was facing a major demotion, and everyone started bringing up Donald Trump? To fill you in, netizens believed that CNN's decision to order the anchor out of his prime news spot and into a graveyard shift had Donald Trump's name written all over it. Well, Jim Acosta, whose real name is Abilio Acosta, ditched the degrading offer and officially resigned today after 17 years with the network. But while he's stepping down from CNN, he's clearly not stepping away from his feud with Donald Trump anytime soon.

Advertisement

The former White House correspondent announced his resignation with a biting statement that doubled as a Trump diss. "People often ask me if the highlight of my career at CNN was at the White House covering Donald Trump," he began (via CNN). "Actually, no. That moment came here," he said, gesturing to a picture of himself with Barack Obama during a 2016 meeting with Cuban dictator Raul Castro. "As the son of a Cuban refugee, I took home this lesson: It is never a good time to bow down to a tyrant," he concluded. Ouch!

Acosta's words could also have been directed at CNN for allegedly trying to appease Trump. "They want to get rid of Acosta to throw a bone to Trump," a source told Oliver Darcy, a journalist for Status. Interestingly, Trump, never one for subtlety, proved that he indeed knew about the situation before it was made public.

Advertisement