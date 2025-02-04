The Stunning Transformation Of Josh Hartnett's Wife Tamsin Egerton

Thanks to his performances in blockbuster flicks like "Pearl Harbor" and small budget indies like "The Virgin Suicides," Josh Hartnett transformed into one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood in the '90s and early 2000s. His time in the spotlight didn't last, however, as he traded in his stardom for a quieter life. But when he does step back out in the spotlight for, say, a movie premiere, he's often joined by wife Tamsin Egerton.

Advertisement

Like Hartnett, the Hampshire native also made a name for herself as an actor at a young age. Nowadays, however, she and Hartnett have embraced raising a family far away from Tinseltown, putting their acting careers on the back burner. As Egerton's husband told Mr. Porter in 2021, "I decided to have a life. To put that first. That was always my goal." It seems safe to assume Egerton shares this goal.

Hartnett's acting career experienced a renaissance of sorts thanks to 2024's "Trap" and 2023's "Oppenheimer." However, it doesn't sound like he's eager to work like he did in the '90s and '00s. "I spend a lot more time at home. I don't choose to do something unless it feels like it's really going to be worth it," he told The New York Times in 2024. Egerton's own career has also gone through some ebbs and flows, too. Here is how she transformed from former child actor to proud mom of four.

Advertisement