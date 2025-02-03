Alina Habba Had A Fiery Response To Biden's Biggest Regret In Office
As Former President Joe Biden readied himself to leave the White House, he was pretty open about all the things he wished he could have done differently. Biden's biggest regret? Appointing Merrick Garland to the position of Attorney General. Those close to the outgoing leader disclosed to the Washington Post that Biden was frustrated by Garland's lack of drive when it came to prosecuting President Donald Trump for his crimes. According to Biden, Garland simply wasn't working fast enough. And yet, when the onus was on his son's transgressions, he acted much more swiftly, decisively, and aggressively.
If you ask Trump's attorney Alina Habba what she thinks about Garland's methods, she's in total disagreement with Biden. While making an appearance on Fox News on New Year's Eve 2024, Habba appeared to mock Biden's sentiments when asked about Garland's prosecution of Trump. "Aw, he wasn't tough enough? Was it not tough enough when we spent three-and-a-half years with indictments, shams, and hoaxes?" she argued. "He [Trump] had it rough. He had it so rough." Habba added that, fortunately, Americans saw that Garland's actions against Trump were simply political warfare from the Democrats.
"Merrick Garland, he should be ashamed of himself," the outspoken lawyer complained, professing that his case against her beloved boss was about more than just the man himself, that it was an attack against the entire American constitution. Of course, those who believe that U.S. citizens should stand trial and accept the consequences of their crimes, no matter how rich and powerful they are, might disagree with that.
Her fierce loyalty to Trump has been greatly rewarded
Elsewhere during her Fox News interview, the controversial lawyer appeared completely ecstatic, likely because Alina Habba is considerably more eager to join Donald Trump in the White House than his wife Melania Trump. Unsurprisingly, she has been rewarded for her unrelenting loyalty with a lofty position in her boss's new administration. Trump has a somewhat weird relationship with Habba, and the divisive politician appointed his faithful attorney to the coveted position of counselor to the president. "She has been unwavering in her loyalty and unmatched in her resolve — standing with me through numerous 'trials', battles and countless days in court," Trump gushed on Truth Social. "Few understand the weaponization of the 'injustice' system better than Alina."
Habba shared a screenshot of his post on X, formerly known as Twitter, captioning it: "Honor of my life to serve the 45th and 47th President and the American people." Making another appearance on Fox News following the announcement, she called Trump's cabinet picks, "really strong candidates with really amazing backgrounds," (via X), making the Democrats' protest against his questionable picks seem like a complete overreaction.
"This is what they do when they're desperate," Habba claimed. It's worth noting that Trump's pick for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, withdrew from consideration after his scandalous past came back to haunt him (the many accusations against Gaetz included statutory rape). Over on X, she further praised Trump's choices as "brilliant, bold, and ready to shake up a rotten system," adding, "Buckle up—we're just getting started."