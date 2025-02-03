Alina Habba Had A Fiery Response To Biden's Biggest Regret In Office

As Former President Joe Biden readied himself to leave the White House, he was pretty open about all the things he wished he could have done differently. Biden's biggest regret? Appointing Merrick Garland to the position of Attorney General. Those close to the outgoing leader disclosed to the Washington Post that Biden was frustrated by Garland's lack of drive when it came to prosecuting President Donald Trump for his crimes. According to Biden, Garland simply wasn't working fast enough. And yet, when the onus was on his son's transgressions, he acted much more swiftly, decisively, and aggressively.

Advertisement

If you ask Trump's attorney Alina Habba what she thinks about Garland's methods, she's in total disagreement with Biden. While making an appearance on Fox News on New Year's Eve 2024, Habba appeared to mock Biden's sentiments when asked about Garland's prosecution of Trump. "Aw, he wasn't tough enough? Was it not tough enough when we spent three-and-a-half years with indictments, shams, and hoaxes?" she argued. "He [Trump] had it rough. He had it so rough." Habba added that, fortunately, Americans saw that Garland's actions against Trump were simply political warfare from the Democrats.

"Merrick Garland, he should be ashamed of himself," the outspoken lawyer complained, professing that his case against her beloved boss was about more than just the man himself, that it was an attack against the entire American constitution. Of course, those who believe that U.S. citizens should stand trial and accept the consequences of their crimes, no matter how rich and powerful they are, might disagree with that.

Advertisement