Inside Danielle Fishel's Relationship History

Danielle Fishel made a name for herself by starring as Topanga Lawrence on the beloved sitcom "Boy Meets World." Fishel impressed the world with her natural beauty, winning smile, and accomplished acting skills. She soon became a favorite among the teen stars who were a part of the iconic "TGIF" programming lineup on ABC in the 1990s.

Advertisement

While Fishel's career blossomed in front of the camera, her personal life also became a topic of interest. She became a young starlet when she was just a teenager and some of Hollywood's most swoon-worthy boys were eager to get her attention. While she does not often speak publicly about her personal life, Fishel managed to date some of the biggest A-listers of her day. From movie stars to pop princes, she definitely caught the eye of some big names. Since "Boy Meets World" came to an end, Fishel has often returned to the role that made her famous. She reprised her role as Topanga in the spin-off "Girl Meets World" which aired on Disney Channel from 2014 until 2017. She currently hosts the podcast "Pod Meets World" alongside her "Boy Meets World" co-stars, Rider Strong and Will Friedle.

Advertisement

Fishel is now happily married and has two young sons. She also chooses to stay behind the scenes and direct television instead of appearing on it, but when she was in front of the camera, Fishel definitely had an impressive track record of handsome young men to accompany her.