Justin Timberlake's Boy Meets World Guest Appearance Didn't Go Over Well With The Cast

At the height of its sitcom fame in the '90s, "Boy Meets World" had frequent appearances on set from the sensational boy band *NSYNC, who apparently did not get along with the male cast members. And some of the men on the cast are now opening up about their subtle feud with the pop group.

Advertisement

On the September 9, 2024, episode of the podcast "Pod Meets World," Lawrence reminisced over his "Boy Meets World" days with his former cast mates and hosts of the podcast, Will Friedle, Rider Strong, and Danielle Fishel. "I don't know if you guys — well, of course, you remember this — but when *NSYNC kept coming over to the set?" Lawrence asked his friends. "I found out years later, when I bumped into Justin [Timberlake], that he thought I was not very nice."

Lawrence described running into the musician just after his 2002 solo debut album "Justified" was released, recalling their sour interaction. According to the "Boy Meets World" actor, Timberlake confronted him, saying, "Oh yeah, yeah, now you want to be friends with me? You were so mean on the set." Noting that he was a huge fan of Timberlake's new album, Lawrence was shocked that there was any bad blood between them.

Advertisement