A Look Back At The Strange Drama Between JD Vance And Simone Biles

JD Vance has made a few scathing comments about the world's favorite celebrities, which has labeled the vice president an adversary for some. Unearthing the ire of many childless cat ladies, including Taylor Swift, Vance has made plenty of enemies in Hollywood. However, he's dug an even deeper hole than we could have imagined. In 2021, Vance criticized Olympic legend Simone Biles for stepping away from the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games. Don't worry, he soon ate his words.

During an interview with a Fox News panel, the former senator confessed that he thought Biles should not have been praised for quitting the Olympics, which she decided to do after struggling with "the twisties," a certain mental roadblock that leads to a loss of control in a gymnast's movement while they are in mid-air.

"What I find so weird about this, and it reflects more on the media than it does on Simone Biles, is that we've tried to turn a very tragic moment — Simone Biles quitting the Olympic team — into this act of heroism," Vance said in 2021. Though Vance somewhat sympathized with Biles, he went even further to criticize the incident as weak, not understanding the strength it took for her to step aside when she couldn't perform at her best. "I think it reflects pretty poorly on our sort of therapeutic society that we try to praise people, not for moments of strength, not for moments of heroism, but for their weakest moments," he said.

