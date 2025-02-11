A Look Back At The Strange Drama Between JD Vance And Simone Biles
JD Vance has made a few scathing comments about the world's favorite celebrities, which has labeled the vice president an adversary for some. Unearthing the ire of many childless cat ladies, including Taylor Swift, Vance has made plenty of enemies in Hollywood. However, he's dug an even deeper hole than we could have imagined. In 2021, Vance criticized Olympic legend Simone Biles for stepping away from the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games. Don't worry, he soon ate his words.
During an interview with a Fox News panel, the former senator confessed that he thought Biles should not have been praised for quitting the Olympics, which she decided to do after struggling with "the twisties," a certain mental roadblock that leads to a loss of control in a gymnast's movement while they are in mid-air.
"What I find so weird about this, and it reflects more on the media than it does on Simone Biles, is that we've tried to turn a very tragic moment — Simone Biles quitting the Olympic team — into this act of heroism," Vance said in 2021. Though Vance somewhat sympathized with Biles, he went even further to criticize the incident as weak, not understanding the strength it took for her to step aside when she couldn't perform at her best. "I think it reflects pretty poorly on our sort of therapeutic society that we try to praise people, not for moments of strength, not for moments of heroism, but for their weakest moments," he said.
How did Simone Biles respond to JD's remarks?
JD Vance wasn't the only one to suggest the hypocrisy in praising Biles' defeat that year — her performance had the internet divided. Media personality Piers Morgan had harsh words for her after her Olympic withdrawal, saying, "What exactly is so courageous, heroic or inspiring about quitting on your team and country in an Olympics?" There were mixed comments in Biles' Instagram posts from that year, too. "I salute ur decision to keep u safe & generously allowing ur team to take medals home for themselves! [sic]," one person commented, while another called her a "world champion quitter."
Though Biles didn't directly respond to the public's disapproval, including Vance's comments, the gymnast made her haters eat their words when she led the 2024 Paris Olympic team to victory. She took home gold in the team, vault, and all-around categories and silver for the floor, making her the owner of 11 Olympic medals and the most decorated gymnast in history. In her post-Games Instagram celebration, Biles captioned the photos of her team: "lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions," a cold, albeit satisfying clapback at all the people who criticized her in the 2020 Summer Games.