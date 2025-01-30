5 Rumors About Taylor Swift We Can't Ignore
Pop superstar Taylor Swift generated tons of buzz online when she stepped out in public wearing Louis Vuitton gloves, which naturally hid her fingers, causing people to speculate that the "Shake it Off" hitmaker was secretly engaged to her partner, football player Travis Kelce, following reports of an unofficial proposal. Naturally, this is just one of many wild rumors that have swirled around the Grammy winner throughout her highly successful career. For instance, in January 2025, Swift attended a football game in Kansas City, Missouri, which saw the Chiefs going head to head with the Houston Texans. However, instead of staying put to celebrate her beau's victory, she flew back to her NYC home.
This caused fans to question whether Swift was planning to release new music, more specifically something inspired by their sweet relationship. Kelce was asked about it directly during a subsequent interview on "The Pat McAfee Show," and the pro-athlete's answer was a bit cryptic. "You know I can't say, you know I can't say... any of that," Kelce demurred (via X, formerly known as Twitter). "I hear music everywhere." While it's still unclear whether the "Lavender Haze" hitmaker is going to settle down with the Chiefs tight end or if she's working on new songs, these rumors bring to mind some other jaw-dropping stories that have not been proven in any way but are still highly entertaining to ponder.
Pregnancy rumors ran rampant online in 2024
One wild rumor that gained serious traction in late 2024 suggested that Taylor Swift was secretly pregnant. The story began to spread when photos were shared on X depicting the Grammy winner standing in front of Travis Kelce while the NFL star tenderly held his famous girlfriend's stomach. Kelce looks incredibly happy in the photos, with a huge grin, which could have been because he's excited about being a father. However, maybe Kelce was just smiling because he was having a good night. After the photos were shared on X, one user crudely commented, "Yep she definitely knocked up."
However, a Swiftie made a very valid point on X about why they believed their fave was not expecting. "She would take a long break from touring if she were. She also wouldn't be drinking," the fan argued. "She's not a criminal for drinking either." In the photo in question, the "I Knew You Were Trouble" hitmaker is holding a fancy-looking cocktail. Articles were posted to Facebook claiming that Swift announced she was expecting a baby girl, but Reuters confirmed they were false. As of 2025, she's not pregnant, and the rumors were just that. However, it's evident that kids are in Swift's future.
Swift's possible cameo in 'Happy Gilmore 2'
A less serious rumor suggested that Taylor Swift, who has dabbled in acting, would cameo in the upcoming comedy "Happy Gilmore 2," which will be released by Netflix sometime in 2025. Travis Kelce is set to appear in the sequel opposite returning lead Adam Sandler. Based on a teaser trailer, it seems as though Kelce, who has already made a foray into acting, will be playing a maître d' of sorts. Sandler has displayed plenty of enthusiasm regarding the Chiefs tight end appearing alongside him. "We have a nice something for Travis," the actor revealed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," sweetly adding, "He's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life."
Swift was also offered a role in the film, but she apparently just laughed the idea off. The celebrity couple are reportedly huge fans of the first "Happy Gilmore" and have watched it together several times. However, it seems like she later changed her mind and was actually heavily considering making a cameo. A source close to Swift dished to The Sun, "It sounded like a joke at the start, so when she got offered the cameo, she didn't think it was serious at first." The insider continued, "She still has to answer, but it would be a funny experience, even if the scene lasts 30 seconds or something shorter than that."
Is Taylor Swift a closeted lesbian?
There is a loud and proud group of Swifites who dub themselves "The Gaylor Community" quite simply because they believe, at their core, that Taylor Swift is secretly queer but she has to remain closeted to protect her image. However, this considerable community was proven wrong when the "You Belong With Me" singer spoke to Vogue in 2019 and all but confirmed her heterosexuality by acknowledging, "I didn't realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I'm not a part of."
However, further fuel was added to the Gaylor fire when a TikTok showed indie band Tegan and Sara discussing closeted musicians onstage. One of the sisters, both of whom are openly gay, quipped, "Like if Taylor Swift marries that football player, you're all f***ed." This caused fans to go wild with conspiracy theories, with one reiterating in the comments, "I'm convinced Taylor is out and known to be out to her peers. [...] She's just not out to the public yet." As such, the Gaylor gossip train never stops.
She shaded Matty Healy in one of her songs
It was widely speculated that Taylor Swift wrote a diss track about The 1975's lead singer Matty Healy, whom she briefly dated, which was featured on her 2024 album "The Tortured Poets Department." Healy and Swift were romantically linked in the summer of 2023, leading many people to assume that "Guilty as Sin" contained a thinly-veiled reference to the controversial British musician. In the song, Swift brings up the band The Blue Nile, which is reported to be a favorite of Healy's. He was confronted by ET about the song and deadpanned, "My diss track?" Oh!" in response.
According to the 1975 front-man, "I haven't really listened to that much of it, but I'm sure it's good." Debbie Dedes, Healy's aunt, spoke to the Daily Mail about her famous nephew and proclaimed that nothing about Swift fazes him since he's in a new relationship, which is a bit embarrassing for Swift. She also pointed out that this kind of thing is expected of the "cardigan" hitmaker since, "She writes about all her relationships, doesn't she? I don't think it will come as a shock to him at all." Of course, Swift has never outright admitted that "Guilty as Sin" is about Healy, leaving it to be just another rumor.
Taylor Swift wanted to date Prince Harry
The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce breakup contract rumor may have been swiftly debunked but the pop star would have found herself buried in paperwork if her supposed attempt to date Prince Harry worked out. According to Koimoi, Swift was absolutely dying to go out with the Duke of Sussex, even though the two never actually met in person. While the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker apparently failed to seal the deal, his wife, Meghan Markle, is a huge fan of Swift's music and even attended the Eras tour so evidently there are no hard feelings.
And yet, Swift reportedly refused an invitation to appear on the Duchess of Sussex's podcast, "Archetypes," indicating that the singer-songwriter may be salty about how nothing ever blossomed between herself and Harry, even though, again, there is no confirmation that she was ever interested in him. One Swiftie discussed why they figured she declined to be a guest, on Lipstick Alley, reasoning, "TS barely does any PR at this point, I think she did one late night appearance when releasing her album. She's super focused on her music & tour and simply doesn't need it."
The fan added, "I don't even think this is about Meghan, she simply doesn't need it and would be doing her a favor." Swift may very well have been too busy to do the podcast, or perhaps she simply couldn't bear to face the woman who stole Harry's heart in the end.