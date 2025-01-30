5 Rumors About Taylor Swift We Can't Ignore

Pop superstar Taylor Swift generated tons of buzz online when she stepped out in public wearing Louis Vuitton gloves, which naturally hid her fingers, causing people to speculate that the "Shake it Off" hitmaker was secretly engaged to her partner, football player Travis Kelce, following reports of an unofficial proposal. Naturally, this is just one of many wild rumors that have swirled around the Grammy winner throughout her highly successful career. For instance, in January 2025, Swift attended a football game in Kansas City, Missouri, which saw the Chiefs going head to head with the Houston Texans. However, instead of staying put to celebrate her beau's victory, she flew back to her NYC home.

This caused fans to question whether Swift was planning to release new music, more specifically something inspired by their sweet relationship. Kelce was asked about it directly during a subsequent interview on "The Pat McAfee Show," and the pro-athlete's answer was a bit cryptic. "You know I can't say, you know I can't say... any of that," Kelce demurred (via X, formerly known as Twitter). "I hear music everywhere." While it's still unclear whether the "Lavender Haze" hitmaker is going to settle down with the Chiefs tight end or if she's working on new songs, these rumors bring to mind some other jaw-dropping stories that have not been proven in any way but are still highly entertaining to ponder.

