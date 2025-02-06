Throwback Pics That Prove HGTV's Hilary Farr Has Always Been Stunning

For years, Hilary Farr's been a familiar face on HGTV, as she and her friend David Visentin playfully bantered on "Love It Or List It." Even though the network wasn't initially sure fans would warm to Farr's brusque demeanor, "Love It or List It" helped HGTV succeed. Farr's also done a stint on "Brother vs. Brother" (with Visentin), and hosted her own show, "Tough Love with Hilary Farr." In addition, Farr has her own collection of rugs and textiles, and she's noted the close relationship between clothing and interior design. "When I see something different, that I love in fashion, I want to jump on it and see how it can cross over from fashion to the home," Farr enthused on her blog.

Not surprisingly, the TV star has displayed stunning sartorial style for decades, as evidenced by vintage pics she shares on social media. Farr's also attested to being pretty serious about skincare, which likely contributes to her enduring beauty. "If your skin isn't any good, makeup won't help you," Farr explained in a December 2021 Instagram post.

When it comes it applying cosmetics, however, Farr's proven she's a deft hand. In a February 2021 Facebook video, Farr applied a swipe of lipstick and showed off her TV-ready look, noting that there weren't any makeup pros on set at the time. "Always look fantastic, and you dress very stylish also!!!!" enthused one fan. Let's take a look at some of Farr's other eye-catching looks.

