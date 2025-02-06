Throwback Pics That Prove HGTV's Hilary Farr Has Always Been Stunning
For years, Hilary Farr's been a familiar face on HGTV, as she and her friend David Visentin playfully bantered on "Love It Or List It." Even though the network wasn't initially sure fans would warm to Farr's brusque demeanor, "Love It or List It" helped HGTV succeed. Farr's also done a stint on "Brother vs. Brother" (with Visentin), and hosted her own show, "Tough Love with Hilary Farr." In addition, Farr has her own collection of rugs and textiles, and she's noted the close relationship between clothing and interior design. "When I see something different, that I love in fashion, I want to jump on it and see how it can cross over from fashion to the home," Farr enthused on her blog.
Not surprisingly, the TV star has displayed stunning sartorial style for decades, as evidenced by vintage pics she shares on social media. Farr's also attested to being pretty serious about skincare, which likely contributes to her enduring beauty. "If your skin isn't any good, makeup won't help you," Farr explained in a December 2021 Instagram post.
When it comes it applying cosmetics, however, Farr's proven she's a deft hand. In a February 2021 Facebook video, Farr applied a swipe of lipstick and showed off her TV-ready look, noting that there weren't any makeup pros on set at the time. "Always look fantastic, and you dress very stylish also!!!!" enthused one fan. Let's take a look at some of Farr's other eye-catching looks.
She was a lovely bride
In June 2020, Hilary Farr posted a beautiful retro snap of her and her father. Farr noted that the shot was from when she and Gordon Farr married in 1982. Wearing a wreath of flowers in her hair, Hilary looks gorgeous. "You can see the happiness radiating. Btw... you look like Sandra Bullock in this pic!" remarked one fan on Facebook, with others echoing their agreement. Celebrity resemblances aside, judging by a separate vintage photo that Hilary shared of her mom, it's pretty clear that mother and daughter have similar facial features, especially their eyes and smiles.
While Hilary and Gordon's marriage ended in 2008, the HGTV star's main intention for posting her wedding photo was to celebrate the tight bond she and her father shared. "My father was my buddy, my strength my most loyal defender: But he was also my toughest critic and brutally honest even when he knew it would hurt," Hilary explained in her post.
Farr and her husband have one son, Josh Farr. Hilary shared a long-ago photo of the two of them, where Josh is making a silly face, while a young Hilary smiles fondly at him. "He has never lost the little boy within and is filled with wonder, joy, fun, endless love and respect for his children and his beautiful wife. I'm so proud of him," she remarked on Instagram that same month.
Hilary Farr was also a stunning bride on the silver screen
In October 2015, Hilary Farr went way back in time –- 40 years -– with a photo celebrating her unexpected musical past. Farr sported a lacy wedding dress and poufy veil from her role in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Farr explained to Popsugar: "It came about because we lived — as a family — right below Tim Curry." The HGTV star had started acting the year before, appearing under the name Hilary Lebow. Even though the role didn't have any lines, Farr told Baltimore Media Blog, "They liked my work, and decided to create a part for me out of nothing."
Farr's interest in performing arts stretches back to childhood. She contemplated a ballet career before segueing into acting. Farr has continued to act periodically, including a 2016 stint as an villain in "Sleeping Beauty" in Toronto. "It has nothing to do with reality and it's fabulous," Farr informed the Toronto Star.
In contrast, in 2022 Farr took on a role closer to her day to day life in the movie "Designing Christmas." She particularly appreciated that the movie was also about a fictional reality TV show. "That was a nice extra layer to what you had to do and what you were showing in the audience," Farr shared with The List. While she experienced a little bit of trepidation about memorizing a script, the role also afforded her some opportunities to practice her improv skills.
A throwback photo showed her looking stunning in an evening gown
Hilary Farr's fond of sharing past photos on her social media, particiularly pics of glamorous evening wear. In a June 2018 Instagram post, Farr exuded flapper chic in a black beaded gown. Her fans were impressed with the look, which Farr explained she wore to Operanation, a benefit gala for the Canadian Opera Company. The HGTV host racked up even more adulation by also posting the pic to Facebook. "I love your ability to go from jeans to gowns but always look classy and sexy," observed one fan. "It's your knack for style and accessories."
Amid the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farr became particularly nostalgic for formalwear. In September 2020, she posted a picture of herself in a vibrant magenta gown, writing on Facebook, "#tbt to when we used to dress up and go places!" Respondents echoed her emotions, and complimented her style and youthfulness.
A month later, Farr demonstrated her fandom for sparkly ensembles once again, when she posted a photo of an event with her fellow HGTV stars, "Property Brothers" Jonathan and Drew Scott. Fans were full of enthusiasm for Hilary's fashion. The pairing inadvertently sparked some competition between the colleagues, with one fan of both shows asserting on Instagram, "Hillary is the best designer." While Farr didn't specify what year the photo is from, it looks like she's wearing the same scintillating strapless dress that she wore to an event during the 2012 Toronto Film Festival.
The HGTV star's moto style was on pointe
Hilary Farr channeled her best biker-inspired style in a throwback pic she posted on Instagram in May 2018. Standing back to back with HGTV designer Desta Ostapyk, both women looked impeccably cool in their black leather jackets.
Two years earlier, Farr gave Ostapyk a shout out when she posted a photo of the two of them looking glamorous in all-black outfits. "8 years ago we were starting season 1 of LOVE IT OR LIST IT — my right hand and BFF Desta who was a big part of making the show a big hit," Farr wrote on Instagram in December 2016. Farr also asserts Ostapyk played a pivotal role in contributing to a jovial, lighthearted vibe on set. Ostapyk lives in Canada, and, after "Love It or List It" was no longer filmed there, her tenure with the show ended. Happily, she and Farr remain friends, with Ostapyk posting the same leather jacket photo to her Facebook account in honor of Farr's 2023 birthday.
Beyond throwback photos, leather continues to have a place in Farr's wardrobe. In a 2023 clip from her show "Tough Love," Farr showed some variety in her leather styling. She traded the shiny hardware and big lapels of a moto jacket for a sleek, collarless leather jacket with a single zipper.
Farr looks glamorous in casual attire, too
In May 2020, Hilary Farr posted a dazzling photo in which she posed poolside with her toes dangling in the water. The HGTV star wore cuffed jeans and layered a boldly printed jacket over her black top. She accessorized with aviator-style sunglasses, peeking out over the top of the lenses. "tbt I miss these days! Hoping we can all enjoy summertime soon!" she captioned the Instagram photo. A similar photo had previously appeared on her Facebook account almost two years earlier. Farr's Instagram fans had plenty of praise for her look. "Looking young as ever," observed one.
The HGTV host's wistfulness in the post may have stemmed from her thoughts about the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of March 2020, Farr chronicled her first weeks of staying home while "Love It or List It" had paused production. While Farr first claimed she was going to tackle her lengthy list of neglected projects, her initial enthusiasm waned quickly. "Purge 99 percent of my handbags and purses, regret the decision and put 99 percent back," she remarked about one ill-fated decluttering attempt.
By June of that year, however, Farr had resolved make the best of the current situation and savor her outdoor space. Ironically, her biggest complaint was that other people's socially distanced behaviors were intruding on her tranquility. Farr planned to mitigate the situation by using a water feature to add ambient noise.