Tragic Details About Benedict Cumberbatch

Whether you know him as Doctor Strange, Smaug, Sherlock Holmes, or any number of his many famous characters, Benedict Cumberbatch is undeniably iconic. With his distinct voice and willingness to explore a host of characters, the London-born actor has been impressing audiences regularly throughout his 20-plus year career. While he often puts out a warm and sunny demeanor, it's surprising Cumberbatch isn't more like his Netflix chart-topping character, The Grinch, as his life hasn't exactly been idyllic. In fact, the "Eric" star has faced devastating circumstances that have had a deep impact on him.

That said, Cumberbatch practices Buddhist meditation and has a surprisingly optimistic outlook on life. In speaking with The Talks in May 2018, the Hollywood star explained, "Happiness for me is just being; just being at any given moment. If you are searching for happiness, you are not happy."

Despite struggling as a child, having several unfortunate experiences while filming, going through a string of controversies, and losing someone close to him, Cumberbatch doesn't let the tragic details about his life define him. "I like the idea that your mind has the power to shape your own reality — however dire, however difficult your circumstances may be," he remarked.