Bettina Anderson Is Quick To Outshine Kimberly Guilfoyle Where She Never Succeeded
Now that Donald Trump Jr. has officially ditched former fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle for his alleged mistress Bettina Anderson, Don Jr.'s new love is seemingly doing her best to be welcomed into the Trump clan. Anderson cozied up to Donald Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples at inauguration events and flaunts her support of the second-time president, even donning Trump-themed footwear. Yet, despite her apparent attempts to get closer to her beau's family, Don Jr.'s inner circle reportedly isn't happy about their romance. So, it may be time for Anderson to bring out the big guns. She's now kissing up to Melania Trump.
On January 29, Anderson took to her Instagram story to do something Guilfoyle rarely did during her time with Don Jr.: defend Melania. Anderson's story came the day after Vogue published an article titled, "Melania Trump Cosplays 'The Apprentice' in Her Official White House Portrait." The article criticized Melania's overly-airbrushed official first lady portrait, and Anderson came to her defense. She posted Melania's portrait on Instagram and wrote, "Peace out Vogue magazine. In a world where you can be anything — BE KIND. You have gone off the rails and the world is OVER IT." As a model, Anderson likely understands the concept of looking at a photo through a critical lens and that there is a difference between commenting on how a photo may not give its intended effect and being cruel. So, this further proves just how willing Anderson is to take one for the Trump team.
Guilfoyle may not be happy that Don Jr. is serious about Anderson
Kimberly Guilfoyle was no stranger to kissing up to the Trump family during her six-year-long relationship with Donald Trump Jr. Yet, despite hitting the campaign trail and near-constant pro-Trump Instagram-posting, Guilfoyle seldom spoke up about Melania Trump. It doesn't seem particularly easy to get on Melania's good side, so maybe Bettina Anderson is wise to try to win her over. And, if Anderson does win the hearts of the Trump family, we can only imagine how that might bother Guilfoyle.
Since Donald Trump tapped Guilfoyle to be the U.S. ambassador to Greece, she was in attendance at inauguration events. A source told People that Anderson caught Guilfoyle's attention during the special occasion. "Kim is still very fond of Don, and kept a watchful eye out," they said, adding, "... There is no question that she was hurt when her romance with Don ended." If the breakup was, in fact, painful for Guilfoyle, it's surely even more painful that Don Jr. and Anderson are apparently already getting serious. Just about a month after news officially broke that he was no longer with Guilfoyle and was, instead, dating Anderson, a source told Page Six just how close the two had already gotten. "Don Jr. is essentially living with Bettina at her townhouse," the source explained. It's clear that Anderson has won Don Jr. over, and time will tell if she'll do the same with the rest of the Trump family.