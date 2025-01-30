Bettina Anderson Is Quick To Outshine Kimberly Guilfoyle Where She Never Succeeded

Kimberly Guilfoyle was no stranger to kissing up to the Trump family during her six-year-long relationship with Donald Trump Jr. Yet, despite hitting the campaign trail and near-constant pro-Trump Instagram-posting, Guilfoyle seldom spoke up about Melania Trump. It doesn't seem particularly easy to get on Melania's good side, so maybe Bettina Anderson is wise to try to win her over. And, if Anderson does win the hearts of the Trump family, we can only imagine how that might bother Guilfoyle.

Since Donald Trump tapped Guilfoyle to be the U.S. ambassador to Greece, she was in attendance at inauguration events. A source told People that Anderson caught Guilfoyle's attention during the special occasion. "Kim is still very fond of Don, and kept a watchful eye out," they said, adding, "... There is no question that she was hurt when her romance with Don ended." If the breakup was, in fact, painful for Guilfoyle, it's surely even more painful that Don Jr. and Anderson are apparently already getting serious. Just about a month after news officially broke that he was no longer with Guilfoyle and was, instead, dating Anderson, a source told Page Six just how close the two had already gotten. "Don Jr. is essentially living with Bettina at her townhouse," the source explained. It's clear that Anderson has won Don Jr. over, and time will tell if she'll do the same with the rest of the Trump family.

