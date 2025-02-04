Katie Holmes' Drastic Style Transformation Through The Years

Katie Holmes seems to have faded out of the mainstream as an actor, but she's become something of a street-style icon — everyone seems to think so. Her casual, relatable looks are unpicked and analyzed by every fashion magazine out there, while women everywhere lap it all up and copy her outfits. It's easy to see why. These days, her signature style manages to perfectly straddle the line between boring, everyday clothing and intentional, elevated pieces. She's the kind of woman who can pull together seemingly random garments from her wardrobe and look simultaneously relatable and fashionable. The dream, right?

Advertisement

Perhaps her success as a fashion It-girl comes down to the fact that she doesn't actually see herself as a sartorial icon. "I just like to look nice, I'm not really a fashion person," Holmes told Harper's Bazaar in 2022. "We all just want to look good." In other words, hers is an approach we can all adopt. But the actor hasn't always been such a master of relatable, low-key looks. Let's take a trip down memory lane and have a peek at Katie Holmes' dramatic sartorial transformation.