Brenda Song's First Thoughts On Macaulay Culkin Aren't What You'd Expect

Former Disney Channel star Brenda Song has been up to quite a bit since her time on "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" ended, including starting a family with longtime beau and 1990s icon Macaulay Culkin, of "Home Alone" fame. The two former child stars became a couple in 2017, and have been engaged since 2022. Along the way, Song and Culkin welcomed two children into the world. Between all this, as well as how often they gush about one another (Song even has a sweet nickname for Culkin), what they have seems to be nothing short of true love, which is why it may be surprising to learn that the "Last Showgirl" star's first impression of her future partner didn't exactly have her hearing wedding bells.

Advertisement

Song and Culkin initially crossed paths back in 2014, having been introduced by mutual friend and fellow actor Seth Green. As they recalled in a joint January 2025 interview with Cosmopolitan, the "Home Alone" star tried to break the ice by making a lighthearted crack or two about "Dads," which co-starred Song and Green, getting the ax after just one season. Needless to say, the joke did not go over well with either of them. The two were already in a bad mood about the whole thing, and apparently glared so many daggers into Culkin that the "Richie Rich" star ended up fleeing the scene entirely. Looking back on that awkward first encounter, Culkin confessed that Song was "thoroughly unimpressed by me."

Advertisement