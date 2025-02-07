From Mean Girls To Hallmark: Inside Jonathan Bennett And Lacey Chabert's Friendship

While some may find it surprising that Jonathan Bennett and Lacey Chabert have yet to share the screen in a snow-filled, cheesy Hallmark holiday flick, it's likely because they don't need to work together to maintain their friendship. They already make plenty of time to talk on the phone, with Bennett telling Us Weekly in 2023 that Chabert even called him out for his bad habit of spontaneously ending their chats without warning. "One time, Lacey Chabert called me back and told me I had to start saying goodbye and that I couldn't just hang up anymore," the actor disclosed.

Furthermore, Bennett believes their friendship will never expire due to their unique shared experience of filming "Mean Girls" together. Noting how Starbucks employees still write "Aaron Samuels" on his cup, Bennett told E! News during his chat with them, "There's certain people that don't understand what your life is like, and I think Lacey is one of the people that get it." He added, "I think we share a special bond that lasts forever."

"Mean Girls" definitely seems to be the glue that connects them. For the 20th anniversary of the movie in April 2024, Bennett posted a throwback photo on Instagram of him posing with both lead actor, and onscreen love interest, Lindsay Lohan and a separate one with Chabert (see above), whom he ironically had minimal scenes with in the movie. In the caption, Bennett sweetly wrote, "20 years ago today my life was changed forever."

