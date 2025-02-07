From Mean Girls To Hallmark: Inside Jonathan Bennett And Lacey Chabert's Friendship
In 2004, "Mean Girls" hit theaters and quickly became a pop culture phenomenon. Nowadays, we're still marking our calendars on October 3, the date Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) famously asked Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) what day it was. And while several tragic things have happened to the original cast of "Mean Girls," in 2020, we got to see what the "Mean Girls" cast looks like today during a special reunion (spoiler alert: They all looked so fetch). But for Bennett and co-star Lacey Chabert, who played Gretchen Weiners, it wasn't much of a reunion since, aside from actively keeping in touch over the years, they both appeared in Hallmark's 2010 movie "Elevator Girl," 2011's "Slightly Single in L.A.," and "Anything Is Possible," which was released in 2013. In October 2024, Bennett even popped up on Chabert's Hallmark Plus show, "Celebrations With Lacey Chabert."
The actor confirmed in an Instagram teaser: "We've been dear friends ever since [Mean Girls]." Both parties have become heavily involved with Hallmark programming, with Bennett even being dubbed the "Gay King of Christmas" after starring in the network's first LGBTQ+ Christmas rom-com and Chabert boasting an extensive Hallmark movie portfolio. As for fans wondering why they have yet to team up for one of the network's iconic festive offerings — especially since Chabert is the queen of Hallmark Christmas movies — as Bennett explained to E! News, in 2023, "I think we're just looking for the right one."
Jonathan Bennett thinks he'll be friends with Lacey Chabert forever
While some may find it surprising that Jonathan Bennett and Lacey Chabert have yet to share the screen in a snow-filled, cheesy Hallmark holiday flick, it's likely because they don't need to work together to maintain their friendship. They already make plenty of time to talk on the phone, with Bennett telling Us Weekly in 2023 that Chabert even called him out for his bad habit of spontaneously ending their chats without warning. "One time, Lacey Chabert called me back and told me I had to start saying goodbye and that I couldn't just hang up anymore," the actor disclosed.
Furthermore, Bennett believes their friendship will never expire due to their unique shared experience of filming "Mean Girls" together. Noting how Starbucks employees still write "Aaron Samuels" on his cup, Bennett told E! News during his chat with them, "There's certain people that don't understand what your life is like, and I think Lacey is one of the people that get it." He added, "I think we share a special bond that lasts forever."
"Mean Girls" definitely seems to be the glue that connects them. For the 20th anniversary of the movie in April 2024, Bennett posted a throwback photo on Instagram of him posing with both lead actor, and onscreen love interest, Lindsay Lohan and a separate one with Chabert (see above), whom he ironically had minimal scenes with in the movie. In the caption, Bennett sweetly wrote, "20 years ago today my life was changed forever."