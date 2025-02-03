Marla Maples' Random 2025 Grammys Appearance Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

The 2025 Grammys are here, and the award ceremony has everyone talking. Fans are wondering if Taylor Swift might be making Grammy history with a six-time win for album of the year, and they're loving Sabrina Carpenter's performance (although maybe not that controversial moment). Then there are those questioning just why Marla Maples is there. Yes, Maples, who is, of course, Donald Trump's second ex-wife. We didn't have that on our 2025 bingo card, especially considering all the political drama that has happened in the past weeks with Trump as president. From tariffs to ICE raids, some of Trump's actions were even brought up in the opening monologue by Grammys host Trevor Noah. That almost seemed inevitable, so we can't understand why someone like Maples would want to be in attendance. The audience is also made up of plenty of people who publicly supported Kamala Harris in the last election; we don't know everyone's political leanings, of course, but we do know that quite a few celebs there did support the former vice president– Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, John Legend, and more — and Maples publicly declared her support for Trump in the election. Long story short, this doesn't seem like Maples' regular crowd.

Some people watching think it was a particularly bad time for anyone connected to Trump to be somewhere like the Grammys. A person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "This year's grammys celebrating queer artists in the face of rising fascism meanwhile they have kanye and marla maples in attendance."