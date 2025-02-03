Miley Cyrus' Disaster 'Do At 2025 Grammys Came In Like A Wrecking Ball
Miley Cyrus is known for being bold. Whether it's with her unapologetically honest music or her controversial outfits that have caused a stir — the girl knows how to turn heads. Cyrus definitely had people looking her way as she walked the 2025 Grammy Award Red Carpet. But they may have been staring for the wrong reasons. Cyrus took to the carpet with a striking ensemble: a stylish black leather gown and a daring hairdo. Sadly, Cyrus' hair left a lot to be desired.
The famous songstress went with a sleek down 'do, but way too much was going on with her tresses. For one, Cyrus must have been paying tribute to her legendary "Hannah Montana" character, because the color could have used some more work. Varying shades of brown covered Cyrus' head with blonde highlights draped throughout. One side of her head favored blonde and almost appeared to be bleached. The other side, however, was brown, and her bangs were an even darker hue. It turns out that the Grammy looks don't always mean glam.
Miley's hair was like an unsolvable puzzle
Looking at the hair Miley Cyrus had on the Grammy red carpet was like navigating a maze. The singer and actress appeared to be going for a rock-and-roll adjacent style that was a bit futuristic. Her hair was cut at what appeared to be different lengths, and its unevenness was not flattering. It drew eyes right to the random slits that looked like an unfortunate accident.
The front of Cyrus' do was cut into a bob and ended right at the edge of her face. But beyond the slight bob, the rest of her mane was long and fell to nearly her navel. Her bangs draped across her forehead appeared a bit thin and, quite frankly, a bit safe for the notorious risk-taking singer. Here's hoping that Miley opted for some extensions and didn't actually cut her real hair in this style.
Miley's went with a leather look for the Grammys
Miley Cyrus hit the 2025 Grammy red carpet with a black floor-length dress. The noir color seemed reminiscent of old Hollywood. But the texture was more playful — it was leather! The dress included a halter top and cutouts along the torso. Cyrus' midriff was completely exposed while her skirt was draped all the way to the floor. A subtle slit along the side of the dress exposed Cyrus' killer legs and showed off her selection of chic strappy black heels.
Cyrus kept her arms exposed so everyone could see her many tattoos (including the tattoo that she got with an ex-boyfriend.) She kept accessories to a minimum, choosing just a couple of bracelets, some small rings, and a small black drawstring bag to accompany her ensemble. And she had her signature confidence front and center while on the carpet. Perhaps that's because she was already a winner! Prior to the televised ceremony, it was announced that Cyrus won a Grammy alongside Beyonce for their duet "II Most Wanted," which was featured on Beyonce's country album, "Cowboy Carter."
Miley Cyrus has a history of unique Grammys looks
In all the years she has been attending the Grammy Awards, Miley Cyrus has certainly made her presence known with some controversial red-carpet moments. In 2019, Cyrus kept it classy in a black pantsuit. But she wasn't on the carpet for fashion; she was there to have fun. The Recording Academy posted a YouTube video of Cyrus getting cheeky with the red-carpet photographers. She went full flirt by sticking out her tongue, winking at the cameramen, and running her hands up and down her body.
The 2024 Grammy Awards were a big year for Miss Cyrus. Not only did she win her first two Grammys for her hit song "Flowers," but she also dominated the red carpet with a sheer gold dress that was deemed Miley Cyrus' Revenge Dress. The mesh dress was complete with gold plates and metal undergarments. Her hair was big and blew fiercely in the wind. We'll let you decide if her 2025 'so was better or worse. After all, she's just being Miley!