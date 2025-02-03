Miley Cyrus' Disaster 'Do At 2025 Grammys Came In Like A Wrecking Ball

Miley Cyrus is known for being bold. Whether it's with her unapologetically honest music or her controversial outfits that have caused a stir — the girl knows how to turn heads. Cyrus definitely had people looking her way as she walked the 2025 Grammy Award Red Carpet. But they may have been staring for the wrong reasons. Cyrus took to the carpet with a striking ensemble: a stylish black leather gown and a daring hairdo. Sadly, Cyrus' hair left a lot to be desired.

The famous songstress went with a sleek down 'do, but way too much was going on with her tresses. For one, Cyrus must have been paying tribute to her legendary "Hannah Montana" character, because the color could have used some more work. Varying shades of brown covered Cyrus' head with blonde highlights draped throughout. One side of her head favored blonde and almost appeared to be bleached. The other side, however, was brown, and her bangs were an even darker hue. It turns out that the Grammy looks don't always mean glam.