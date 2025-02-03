JLo's 2025 Grammys Appearance Screams Awkward (& Ben Affleck Isn't To Blame This Time)

Jennifer Lopez's outfit at the 2025 Grammy Awards seemed to speak to her own awkward inability to fit in at the glamorous show. Lopez is no stranger to controversy, including that of the sartorial variety, and her latest look appeared split between red carpet royalty and office chic simplicity.

Advertisement

Lopez's bottom half was draped in a sheer, gold maxi skirt with dramatic ruffles, and she carried a matching gold clutch. The well-coordinated combo fit in with her legendary looks of past years, but for her top, she decided to go with a cropped, Steve Jobs-esque black turtleneck that showed off her toned stomach. She also wore black gloves, perhaps so as not to leave any fingerprints that could trace her to the event, because even the Grammys did not seem to know what to do with her. But hey, at least we weren't distracted by another disaster JLo hairdo.

As spotted by the New York Post, Lopez was seated at a table with her manager, Benny Medina, and singer-songwriter Benson Boone during a segment where host Trevor Noah introduced all of the Best New Artist nominees. The camera flew right past JLo as Noah put all of his attention towards Boone, who launched into a song as she faded into the background. The outlet also noted that just one table over from Lopez was comedian Nicki Glazer, who one month ago ripped into Ben Affleck with a searing joke at the Golden Globes soon after JLo and Affleck's messy-moment-filled divorce was finalized. The entire night made for a lot of questions about why Jenny from the Block was there –- especially because not only did she have a rough year with Affleck, but her music career didn't do her any favors either.

Advertisement