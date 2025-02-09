Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick's Three Kids Live A Truly Lavish Life

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick spend lots of time with their children, and some of those outings can get a little spendy. When discussing her and her family's eating habits on an episode of the "Table for Two" podcast, Parker said, "We really do cook five to six nights a week ... We often go on Sundays to Gene's ... It is the portrait of a local restaurant. It's Italian food. If you walk in there, you are bound to see at least five to seven of the same people you see every time you go there." She continued, "One of the most beautiful little bars ever ... the most lovely servers. I have the same thing every time." While going out to eat as a family isn't rare — most Americans eat out at least once per week — it's far more expensive to do so in New York City. And the restaurant Parker and Broderick frequent with their family isn't cheap. While certain menu items are affordable, the dishes the couple get each time they visit border on $40 per plate, all of which adds up at the end, especially with a family of five.

Advertisement

Parker and Broderick don't go all out for their children in every aspect of their lives, though. For example, the two are far from Hollywood's strictest parents in terms of finances, but they are very thrifty when it comes to clothing their kids. "Almost 100% of my son's T-shirts are used. And he buys a lot of his items at thrift shops ... My daughters all wear hand-me-downs ... We've been passing down clothes in my family for almost three generations," Parker told InStyle of her family's wardrobe (Pure Wow).