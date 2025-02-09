Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick's Three Kids Live A Truly Lavish Life
For anyone who's ever wondered how much Sarah Jessica Parker is really worth — it's a lot. Thanks to Sarah Jessica Parker's "Sex and the City" fame, as well as her starring roles in blockbuster films, Parker has amassed a small fortune over the years. And her husband's estimated net worth isn't too shabby either. Matthew Broderick is one of the most sought-after theater actors, and his film and television work is notable, too (ever heard of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off?").
Suffice it to say, it's certainly no burden to be one of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's three kids even with their responsible parenting style. "You want your children to understand what it means to earn money, what it takes to earn money, the value of it," Parker said during a 2023 "Table for Two" podcast interview. While the duo enforce staunch practices in terms of how they approach money with their children — James Wilkie, Marion Loretta Elwell, and Tabitha Hodge Broderick – but just living with the two actors equates to a luxurious existence. The actors' three kids are indeed lucky in that they truly live a lavish life.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's kids grew up in gorgeous homes
The stunning Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick are city people. Matthew was born and raised in Manhattan while Parker moved to the Big Apple when she was a kid and never looked back. The "Sex and the City" star said she'd never willingly leave New York City, and it seems that the couple did their best to raise their children with a deep love for the concrete jungle, too, as James, Marion, and Tabitha Broderick all grew up in the city. And they had some swanky pads to call home. The first part of James, Marion, and Tabitha's lives was spent in a West Village townhouse that Matthew and Parker purchased in 2000. The place was built in 1905, and the couple renovated it while living there. Glimpses of the townhouse could be seen in Parker's 2014 "73 Questions" interview for Vogue, and it appeared that the changes the couple made to the home didn't sacrifice its historical integrity. Parker and Matthew sold their West Village home in 2020 for $15 million.
However, James, Marion, and Tabitha weren't out of a place to live when Parker and Matthew sold their West Village place. In 2016, the couple purchased a pair of neighboring West Village townhouses for a whopping $34.5 million, and they carried out plans to combine the two homes into one. The construction left the family with about 13,900 square feet of space, making for a home that's big by any measure but gargantuan by New York City standards. Experts estimate that the renovations increased the home value to around $50 million.
The family also owns beautiful vacation homes
If James, Marion, and Tabitha Broderick do want to spend some time outside of New York City, they've got some options. First is Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's stunning vacation home in the Hamptons. The couple have owned their Amagansett, Long Island home for decades, and while it's only a fraction of the size of their primary residence in Manhattan, it's a gorgeous place to stay. It's so gorgeous that Parker and Matthew have even listed the home for outsiders to stay at. "When we designed the space, our goal was to create a perfect getaway for family and friends that was comfortable, private, and that accentuated the property's close proximity to the beach," Parker told Travel + Leisure of the home in 2022 ahead of its temporary rental availability. "We wanted the property to truly feel like a home, so we furnished it with vintage pieces we had collected over the years and made the backyard a versatile place where we could enjoy summer sunsets, barbecues, and fun gatherings," she said.
What's more, whenever Matthew and Parker's kids want to venture outside New York without paying for lodging, they can visit Ireland, where the couple own a third home in Co Donegal just outside the village of Kilcar. The cottage has been in the Matthew family for decades, but it is now in the hands of Matthew and Parker now as they've reportedly completed some renovations on the cottage. With four bedrooms, a den, and a living space, there's plenty of room for whomever visits.
James Wilkie Broderick has gone to multiple movie premieres
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's kids don't make many public appearances, but when they do venture out, they attend major events. Their eldest son, James Wilkie Broderick, for example, has been to multiple movie premieres with his parents, and they were all for huge blockbusters. In 2010, James attended his first ever movie premiere with Parker and Matthew, walking the black (in lieu of red) carpet for "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One." "It's his coming out party. He loves 'Harry Potter.' Now, he reads [the books] himself. We got up to No. 4. He hasn't read this one," Matthew told People about his son. "He's disappointed that the carpet is black. But he's really looking forward to [the movie]," Matthew added.
In 2021, James then joined his parents at the HBO premiere of Parker's spin-off series "And Just Like That ... " and followed up with another movie premiere two years later when he walked a yellow carpet for the New York City screening of Broderick's film "No Hard Feelings." (No word on whether James was equally disappointed in the color of the carpet for the "No Hard Feelings" premiere.)
It shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that, as the eldest child, James has had the opportunity to attend movie premieres with his parents without his siblings. When asked what the hardest part of motherhood is, Parker told Vogue, "Separate and equal time with all children," so it seems that the the truth of Parker and Broderick's strong relationship with their children is that the couple values spending time with each of their kids individually.
James Broderick attends an expensive college
Famous people's kids almost always attend expensive schools. While Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have kept the details of their children's high school and elementary school choices to themselves, James Wilkie Broderick has publicly shared that he chose Brown University for his higher education. Acceptance to Brown University is no small feat. As an Ivy League school, Brown's acceptance rate is just over 5%, and those who choose to attend are responsible for coming up with the necessary funds to cover an incredibly costly tuition fee. For the 2023-2024 school year, total fees — including tuition, housing, food, and more — for undergraduate students at Brown were just under $89,000. For reference, the median household income in the United States in 2023 was just under $81,000.
Ahead of James' 18th birthday, Parker's sentiments seemed to be anywhere but with his future plans or paying for her son to attend Brown. The actor shared a touching post in honor of him becoming a legal adult. "I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming. My love for you is an ache and an honor. As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead," Parker wished her son on Instagram in 2020.
The twins were welcomed via surrogate
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have spent a lot of money on their children since they've been alive, but they also spent a lot of money just to have two of their children in the first place. While Parker gave birth to her first child, she and Broderick welcomed Marion and Tabitha Broderick, their twins, by surrogate. And surrogacy is expensive. While costs vary depending on a multitude of factors, typical surrogacy costs in the United States range from $125,000 to $200,000. Because Marion and Tabitha were born back in 2009, Parker and Matthew might have paid a different amount, but it was undoubtedly an expensive investment regardless of price variations.
With surrogacy comes a lot of criticism, and Parker was well aware that her and Matthew's choice for expanding their family wouldn't be praised by everyone. But the actor was at peace with her and her husband's decision. "I knew there would be lots of opinions about, 'Well, why didn't you adopt? Why didn't you do this? Why didn't you do that?' and the truth of the matter is, it wasn't one or the other for us," Parker said of their decision in an interview with Elle. "We had explored, and continue to explore, all options, and this one just happened first. This isn't the period at the end of the sentence," she added.
The twins have spent time on movie sets
Although Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's twins aren't in the entertainment business themselves (Parker and Matthew have insisted on maintaining their children's privacy while they're minors), they have been on film sets, and they've met some famous entertainment icons. In 2022, for example, Parker shared that her daughters, Marion and Tabitha Broderick, traveled to Rhode Island while Parker was filming "Hocus Pocus 2" to meet her "Hocus Pocus" co-stars Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. "[Marion and Tabitha] started watching this movie, I'm going to say about three years ago," Parker told People at the time. "They were so excited to meet Bette and Kathy. Loretta kept asking me, 'But wait, are we going to meet them as [their characters] Winnie and Mary? Or are we going to meet them as Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy?'" Parker noted that her girls got a mix of both when they met Midler and Najimy, who they were in full costume but out of character.
While Parker and Matthew don't appear to be interested in raising child actors, they also don't seem opposed to their children pursuing careers in entertainment as adults. When asked if he has any interest in acting, Parker and Matthew's son, James Broderick, told Entertainment Tonight, "I tried [acting] out and really liked it, so that'll be great. But I have a lot of things that could work out, so I'm not, like, super worried about it." As the son of two very famous people, James indeed has a wealth of options.
The kids dine out regularly
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick spend lots of time with their children, and some of those outings can get a little spendy. When discussing her and her family's eating habits on an episode of the "Table for Two" podcast, Parker said, "We really do cook five to six nights a week ... We often go on Sundays to Gene's ... It is the portrait of a local restaurant. It's Italian food. If you walk in there, you are bound to see at least five to seven of the same people you see every time you go there." She continued, "One of the most beautiful little bars ever ... the most lovely servers. I have the same thing every time." While going out to eat as a family isn't rare — most Americans eat out at least once per week — it's far more expensive to do so in New York City. And the restaurant Parker and Broderick frequent with their family isn't cheap. While certain menu items are affordable, the dishes the couple get each time they visit border on $40 per plate, all of which adds up at the end, especially with a family of five.
Parker and Broderick don't go all out for their children in every aspect of their lives, though. For example, the two are far from Hollywood's strictest parents in terms of finances, but they are very thrifty when it comes to clothing their kids. "Almost 100% of my son's T-shirts are used. And he buys a lot of his items at thrift shops ... My daughters all wear hand-me-downs ... We've been passing down clothes in my family for almost three generations," Parker told InStyle of her family's wardrobe (Pure Wow).
Their kids have attended Broadway openings
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are notably private with their children, but they have also afforded them the opportunity to attend certain events. While their children don't attend all of their premieres, Parker and Broderick's kids have attended some of their most important nights. For example, in 2022, all three of their children attended the opening night of Parker and Broderick's Broadway revival "Plaza Suite," marking the first time in about five years that the twins had been on a red carpet. Later that year, the twins got to attend another exciting event — the New York City premiere of Parker's film "Hocus Pocus 2."
It took a while for Parker and Broderick to be comfortable with taking their children to public events, though, as they had to explain to their children that they're famous. In an interview for Forbes, Parker shared that when her children were younger, she made up reasons for why people might be taking pictures of her while in public, but she's since become very open with them about the realities of her and Broderick's life. "The conversation keeps changing, but we try to be honest about it and not make it terrible, but also, we don't court it. We just talk to them about [it] the way we try to have conversations with them about everything that is scary, funny, awful, good, bad," she said, noting that she and Broderick want their children to be comfortable going outside and to be good human beings.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's kids take unique vacations
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick work hard, but they also like to relax. As noted, the family owns several properties at which they can relax, but they also travel to other unique places and indulge in special experiences with their kids. For example, in 2024, Parker and Broderick traveled with their family to Paris for the Olympic Games. Parker has also shared how much she loves Greece on multiple occasions, and she and Broderick have reportedly brought their children on a trip to Syros, one of the many Greek islands.
Parker doesn't reveal any details about where she takes her children and what she buys them, but she has mentioned her philosophy on raising kids as it relates to money. In an episode of the "Table for Two" podcast, Parker noted that she wants her kids to have everything they need but not necessarily everything they want. "I think it's a great way of living for children, that their needs are met — to be fed and safe and loved. The important things in life: books and food and interesting experiences. And they're warm in the winter and cool in the summer," she explained. "But they should pine for things, they should want things. We should also, I think, be interested in how do they contribute to things, at a certain point," she added.
Their kids grew up with a nanny
Sarah Jessica Parker has prided herself on being an active parent in her children's lives. In a 2008 interview with Parade, the actor said, "I'm [my son's] primary caregiver. I put him to bed every night. I get him dressed. I'm the one who gives him his toothbrush. I take him to school every morning. He's very small, but his personality is 6 feet 4. I'm spending the whole summer with him out at our beach house" (via People). However, that doesn't mean she and Matthew Broderick didn't employ any help in raising their children. The couple's kids grew up with a nanny, a privilege that is especially costly in New York City. In 2024, the average hourly wage for a nanny ranged from $30 to $45, meaning a full-time nanny would cost a family at least $62,400 per year.
Again, Parker has made it clear that she takes an active role as a parent, and she also emphasized that her nanny didn't live with them. "We don't have any live-in help. We're pretty hands-on parents. That's something that's important to both of us, and we don't shirk it, because what's the point in having a family if you're not going to really participate in it, you know?" she told Vogue in 2011.