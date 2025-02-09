The Tragic Details Of Cynthia Erivo's Life

Although it appears as though Cynthia Erivo had a strong relationship with her mother growing up, the same can't be said for her relationship with her father. When Erivo was just 16, her father told her he didn't want to be a part of her life any longer. While it has been reported that Erivo was with her sister at the time, she clarified to NPR that she was alone when her father delivered the confusing and devastating news. "Just me. He told me that he was out of our lives," Erivo said. "And I sort of had to relay the message to everyone."

Advertisement

What was even more upsetting was the fact that Erivo's father's departure seemingly came out of nowhere, and he gave no explanation as to why he had chosen to abandon the family. "I didn't see it coming because, you know, what 16-year-old would?" she told NPR. In her heartbroken state, Erivo had to return to school after the conversation with her father, which was surely difficult for the teenager.

Years later, Erivo channeled her pain into her music, and penned the song "You're Not Here," about her absent father. "This is me admitting that there are things that he's missed and I'm sad that he's missed them," the performer shared with The Glossary. The song is full of raw emotion and honesty, which seems to serve Erivo in her artistic endeavors. "Being vulnerable is how I function," she explained.

Advertisement