Melania Trump Appearances That Sent Plastic Surgery Speculation Into Overdrive

Many rich and famous people have used plastic surgery or cosmetic surgery to achieve their desired looks. Not only did Melania Trump inspire a plastic surgery trend, but she has also often been at the center of plastic surgery speculation from curious netizens. She was adamant in a July 2011 interview with Allure that she hadn't had Botox injections, despite reports claiming otherwise. "I'd never do anything on my face or my body," Melania said at the time. "I think you age naturally — everybody's aging. What's the purpose? If you have Botox done and full lips and all that, if it makes you happy, fine. But it's not for me."

Speaking to GQ in 2016, Melania again dismissed claims she'd had work done. "I didn't do anything," she said. "I live a healthy life, I take care of my skin and my body. I'm against Botox, I'm against injections; I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It's all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does."

However, even those past anti-Botox claims didn't stop critics from being suspicious about Melania's looks and wondering how natural they really are. As her husband Donald Trump has continued his political career, Melania has been faced with more and more plastic surgery rumors.