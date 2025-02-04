Kai Trump Raises Eyebrows By Cozying Up To Star Who Once Slammed Grandpa Donald

What a time to be alive for Kai Trump, the 17-year-old grandchild of President Donald Trump. Besides being part of the most powerful family in the country, and living a ridiculously lavish life as the daughter of Donald Trump Jr., Kai is now rubbing elbows with mega celebrities — even those that have been quite vocal about her grandfather in the past.

Recently, the teenager posted a carousel to Instagram with the caption, "What my weekends have been looking like!" The third photo in the bunch is a sweet snapshot of her with former One Direction member Niall Horan. The rest of the pics and videos are of her showing off her golfing skills — the sport she is surprisingly good at that Donald wanted Barron Trump to play.

Kai may not have been given a political position like many other Trumps, but it clearly looks like the family name is helping a lot of her dreams to come true!