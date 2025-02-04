Kai Trump Raises Eyebrows By Cozying Up To Star Who Once Slammed Grandpa Donald
What a time to be alive for Kai Trump, the 17-year-old grandchild of President Donald Trump. Besides being part of the most powerful family in the country, and living a ridiculously lavish life as the daughter of Donald Trump Jr., Kai is now rubbing elbows with mega celebrities — even those that have been quite vocal about her grandfather in the past.
Recently, the teenager posted a carousel to Instagram with the caption, "What my weekends have been looking like!" The third photo in the bunch is a sweet snapshot of her with former One Direction member Niall Horan. The rest of the pics and videos are of her showing off her golfing skills — the sport she is surprisingly good at that Donald wanted Barron Trump to play.
Kai may not have been given a political position like many other Trumps, but it clearly looks like the family name is helping a lot of her dreams to come true!
Niall Horan blasted President Trump on X in the past
Many comments on Instagram involved fans freaking out that Kai Trump met Niall Horan. The "Slow Hands" singer is an avid golfer himself, and is the founder of Modest! Golf, a management and marketing agency for golfers. He's even backed an Irish athleisure brand, Gym+Coffee, which sells golf attire online. So, it's not a major surprise that the two would eventually cross paths. What is surprising is seeing them both smiling for the camera when Horan has a history of bashing President Trump, with one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, compiling Horan's negative tweets from 2019 and 2020 about Kai's grandfather.
as long as niall horan lives and breathes, donald trump will have a certified hater pic.twitter.com/eo4Q5OYEsr
— I'm alright (@sammy1714) November 9, 2024
When a One Direction fan page reposted the photo on X of Kai and Horan, the comments did not hold back. Some X commenters felt like Horan had no idea who Kai or her family was, while others felt like he definitely knew who she was and secretly didn't want to snap the photo. "He looks like he'd rather be anywhere than in that pic," tweeted one X user. "He look[s] uncomfortable," wrote another, including a crying emoji. Moreover, others jokingly told Horan to "run." Cue the Whoopi Goldberg "you in danger, girl" meme.
Does this mean Kai's celebrity crush on Drew Starkey from "Outer Banks" has been replaced by Horan? Probably not, but it's still fascinating to see an anti-Trumper pose with a member of the Trump family.