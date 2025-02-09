7 Affair Rumors That Will Always Haunt Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez hasn't always been the mega star we know today — in fact, prior to catching her big break in the mid-'90s, Jennifer Lopez worked as a backup dancer for music legend Janet Jackson. In 1997, Lopez turned the spotlight on herself when she starred in the acclaimed biopic "Selena." Two years later, she released her debut album "On The 6," which dominated the Billboard charts and nabbed the singer a Grammy nomination. Throughout the years, the performer has continued building a legendary entertainment career — J.Lo's incredibly lavish lifestyle is a testament to that success. Nevertheless, life in the spotlight hasn't always been easy for the "Waiting For Tonight" crooner.

Throughout her career, Lopez has been hounded by the media; and admittedly, she's given the tabloids some ammunition over the years. Not only has Jennifer Lopez been called out for some controversial behavior, but her dating history has also been under the microscope countless times. As of this writing, the singer has been divorced four times and broken off two engagements. Nonetheless, she doesn't seem to regret any of her breakups. "I have such a respect for the institution of marriage that I don't believe people should spend their lives together if they're not going to be totally happy," the pop diva told Vibe in 2013. Unfortunately, several of Lopez's relationships have been marked by rumors of infidelity. That said, let's recap the most scandalous affair rumors that have haunted the superstar.

