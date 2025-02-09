7 Affair Rumors That Will Always Haunt Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez hasn't always been the mega star we know today — in fact, prior to catching her big break in the mid-'90s, Jennifer Lopez worked as a backup dancer for music legend Janet Jackson. In 1997, Lopez turned the spotlight on herself when she starred in the acclaimed biopic "Selena." Two years later, she released her debut album "On The 6," which dominated the Billboard charts and nabbed the singer a Grammy nomination. Throughout the years, the performer has continued building a legendary entertainment career — J.Lo's incredibly lavish lifestyle is a testament to that success. Nevertheless, life in the spotlight hasn't always been easy for the "Waiting For Tonight" crooner.
Throughout her career, Lopez has been hounded by the media; and admittedly, she's given the tabloids some ammunition over the years. Not only has Jennifer Lopez been called out for some controversial behavior, but her dating history has also been under the microscope countless times. As of this writing, the singer has been divorced four times and broken off two engagements. Nonetheless, she doesn't seem to regret any of her breakups. "I have such a respect for the institution of marriage that I don't believe people should spend their lives together if they're not going to be totally happy," the pop diva told Vibe in 2013. Unfortunately, several of Lopez's relationships have been marked by rumors of infidelity. That said, let's recap the most scandalous affair rumors that have haunted the superstar.
Jennifer Lopez's first husband accused her of having an affair with Diddy
Th year 1996 was a major one for Jennifer Lopez. In addition to recently starring in her first major film, "Money Train," her love life was also on the upswing. That year, the singer was dining out in Miami when she caught the attention of a waiter named Ojani Noa. Sparks flew during their initial meeting and a whirlwind romance ensued. The pair exchanged wedding vows in February 1997.
Shortly after their wedding, Lopez's career skyrocketed due to the release of "Selena." Speaking with the Daily Mail in 2022, Noa revealed that Lopez's fame drove a wedge between the couple. "She went from Jen to being J.Lo, this big business bringing in millions," he stated. "She had all these new people around her, all wanting to make money off her. I would call and an assistant would say, 'Sorry, she's not available.'" The pair divorced in 1998, and Lopez started a new relationship with rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.
In October 2024, Noa sat down with "Despierta América" to dish about his relationship with Lopez. In the bombshell interview, Noa claimed that their marriage ended because Lopez had been cheating on him with Combs. "Part of that divorce was Diddy's fault," Noa declared, as translated by Marca. "I was in Los Angeles opening my restaurant and she was between Miami and New York working on the album ... There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the cheating started."
Jennifer Lopez confirmed rumors that Diddy cheated on her numerous times
By the late '90s, Jennifer Lopez was a bonafide superstar with several film roles under her belt. In addition to her newfound A-list status, she also entered a new era in her dating life. In 1998, Jennifer Lopez famously linked up with Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs, now known as Diddy. The duo instantly became an "it" couple, stunning on the red carpet and gracing countless tabloid covers. Despite their flawless image, the relationship eventually soured and the couple parted ways in February 2001. Amid the breakup, rumors immediately began swirling that Combs' infidelity had caused the split.
Speaking with Vibe in 2003, Lopez admitted that the rap mogul had cheated on her during their two-year courtship. "It was the first time I was with someone who wasn't faithful," the singer revealed (via Entertainment Weekly). "I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin." The couple had been plagued by rumors of infidelity throughout their relationship — at one point, there were even whispers that Lopez would secretly follow Combs in an effort to catch him in the act. "I never caught him but I just knew," the songstress confessed. "He'd say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night."
Critics accused Jennifer Lopez of cheating on her second husband with Ben Affleck
Following her split from Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jennifer Lopez bounced back with a new beau. This time, she found love with professional dancer Cris Judd. The couple first crossed paths when Judd appeared in the music video for Lopez's single "Love Don't Cost A Thing." Their chemistry quickly unfurled, and the pair tied the knot in 2001. Unfortunately, Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Cris Judd was short-lived, and the singer filed for divorce in 2002.
Later that year, Lopez started dating fellow actor Ben Affleck, whom she met while filming the movie "Gigli" in 2001. Affleck popped the question in November 2002. Naturally, tabloids became fixated with the breakneck speed of their relationship, and it didn't take long for critics to speculate that Lopez had cheated on Judd with Affleck. Lopez vehemently denied the allegations in a 2003 interview with Reader's Digest. "I'm a very faithful person," the pop star declared (via Entertainment Weekly). "If somebody had told me, 'Ben's attracted to you', I would have said, 'No, I wasn't raised that way.'"
In 2003, Judd's father spoke out about the situation, claiming that Lopez did in fact cheat on Judd with Affleck. "She'd be happier if she'd just tell the truth," the senior Judd told NY Daily News. "No one in her little circle is going to say one negative thing to her. I feel sorry for her." Ultimately, Lopez and Affleck called off their engagement in January 2004.
Rumors flew after Marc Anthony was accused of cheating on Jennifer Lopez with a flight attendant
In 2004, Jennifer Lopez sparked up a romance with singer Marc Anthony. Their love quickly blossomed, and the pair said "I do" later that year. Despite her track record of heartbreak, Lopez's third marriage seemed like the real deal. In 2008, the couple expanded their family when Jennifer Lopez gave birth to twins Max and Emme. Unfortunately, their seemingly-perfect union shattered in 2011 when Anthony was accused of cheating on Lopez with a flight attendant.
As media outlets reported, Anthony purportedly met the flight attendant in 2009, whereupon a fling took place. Speaking with Us Weekly in 2011, sources claimed that Lopez was devastated after learning about the alleged affair. "Jennifer was going to leave him then, but Marc begged her to stay," the insider shared. "They went to marriage counseling and she decided to give it another shot. He was someone she truly loved." In 2011, the couple announced that they had separated. Their divorce was finalized in 2014.
Speaking with ABC News in 2011, Anthony claimed that his divorce from Lopez had nothing to do with infidelity. "It was a flight attendant, it was the pilot — I heard it was this guy sitting next to me in a rehab in Houston. I've heard it all," the singer scoffed. "People are trying to peg it on things because it was so shocking. It was like, it must have been something ... It wasn't something sensationalistic."
Her relationship with Casper Smart was allegedly marred by a sexting scandal
Following her divorce from Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez dove back into the dating pool — and it wasn't long before she found love again. In 2011, the pop diva went public with her new beau, Casper Smart. Speaking with "Despierta América," Smart revealed that he met Lopez while working as a background dancer in one of her music videos. "Neither of us thought it would be more than a fun time, and suddenly we were spending time together," the dancer explained, as translated by Complex. "I was very young. I was 23 or 24. She was 18 years older, so she was about 42 years old with two kids. But in the moment, everything just clicked. We spent every day together for a year."
In 2014, a celebrity gossip website alleged that Smart had been sexting two different women behind Lopez's back. The site claimed to have proof of Smart's misdeeds, including a nude photo that the choreographer had allegedly sent to one of his flames. For her part, Lopez never addressed the rumors; however, a source did confirm to Page Six that the pop icon was aware of them. "Jennifer is getting tired of all these allegations," the insider purportedly stated. "She doesn't need this drama and is ready to move on." Ultimately, Lopez and Casper ended their relationship in August 2016.
Jennifer Lopez reportedly kicked Alex Rodriguez to the curb after he allegedly cheated with a reality star
Jennifer Lopez has experienced plenty of heartache over the years, but she hasn't let it break her stride. In 2017, the "Jenny From The Block" crooner started dating baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The couple documented their relationship on social media, giving fans glimpses into their starry-eyed union. In March 2019, the duo announced their engagement via Instagram.
Lopez and Rodriguez may have seemed destined for greatness, but they hit an apparent rough patch in 2021 when Rodriguez was accused of cheating on the pop diva with reality TV star Madison LeCroy. The allegations came during an episode of "Southern Charm," where LeCroy's cast mate accused her of having an affair with an unnamed former MLB player in Miami. The allegations sparked a frenzy of social media speculation, and fans eventually pegged Rodriguez as LeCroy's mystery man. In February 2021, LeCroy spoke exclusively to Page Six and confirmed that she had communicated with Rodriguez during his relationship with Lopez. "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," LeCroy stated. "I don't want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this."
In March 2021, Lopez and Rodriguez announced that they'd broken up. A few months later, a source allegedly confirmed to Page Six that the couple had called it quits due to the Madison LeCroy drama.
Ben Affleck shut down rumors that he cheated on Jennifer Lopez with Kick Kennedy
In 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck came roaring back into the headlines when they rekindled their romance almost 20 years after their initial breakup. The pair were first spotted on vacation together in April of that year. Within a few months, the sequel to their love story was in full swing. The couple looked completely smitten during public appearances, and Lopez couldn't help gushing to the media about Affleck. "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," the singer told People in 2022. "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance." The couple went on to tie the knot in July of 2022. Sadly, this love story didn't end with a happily ever after, and in August 2024, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck.
A few months after his split from Lopez, Affleck was rumored to be dating Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy, the daughter of political figure Robert F. Kennedy Jr. According to some reports, the A-lister was allegedly spotted hanging out with Kennedy at a few swanky sports clubs in Los Angeles. Some tabloids went as far as to claim that Affleck had been cheating on Lopez with Kennedy prior to their divorce. For their part, both Affleck and Kennedy emphatically shut down the affair rumors. In a statement to People, Affleck's spokesperson wrote, "There is no truth to any of it. I don't know if they even know each other."