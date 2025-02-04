Inside Elin Nordegren's Relationship With Ex-Husband Tiger Woods' Mom

Tiger Woods' ex-wife, former model Elin Nordegren, has experienced a stunning transformation since she and the golfer split in 2010. While she's since moved on to a new relationship and has been living her own life since their divorce, the public's interest in her relationship with Tiger remains, given the shocking way it ended.

Advertisement

While one may expect a mother to take her child's side regarding marital conflicts, it seems Tiger's mom, Kultida Woods, was team Nordegren in light of her son's alleged affairs. Per Woods, both his wife and mom showed tough love when dealing with the situation. "They've both been brutal," he told ESPN in 2010. "They've both been very tough. Because I hurt them the most. Those are the two people in my life who I'm closest to and to say the things that I've done, truthfully to them, honestly was very painful."

Kultida's willingness to empathize with her daughter-in-law very well could have stemmed from her own experience dealing with an adulterous spouse. Tiger's dad, Earl Woods, also reportedly had extramarital affairs.

Advertisement