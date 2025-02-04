Inside Elin Nordegren's Relationship With Ex-Husband Tiger Woods' Mom
Tiger Woods' ex-wife, former model Elin Nordegren, has experienced a stunning transformation since she and the golfer split in 2010. While she's since moved on to a new relationship and has been living her own life since their divorce, the public's interest in her relationship with Tiger remains, given the shocking way it ended.
While one may expect a mother to take her child's side regarding marital conflicts, it seems Tiger's mom, Kultida Woods, was team Nordegren in light of her son's alleged affairs. Per Woods, both his wife and mom showed tough love when dealing with the situation. "They've both been brutal," he told ESPN in 2010. "They've both been very tough. Because I hurt them the most. Those are the two people in my life who I'm closest to and to say the things that I've done, truthfully to them, honestly was very painful."
Kultida's willingness to empathize with her daughter-in-law very well could have stemmed from her own experience dealing with an adulterous spouse. Tiger's dad, Earl Woods, also reportedly had extramarital affairs.
Tiger's support system has changed
Golf star Tiger Woods' mom, Kultida Woods, unfortunately passed away on February 4, 2024. Tiger relayed the news on social media, and remembered his mom for her vivacious personality and for being his biggest cheerleader. "My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable," he wrote on Instagram. "She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie." Celebrities like Tom Brady and Justin Timberlake, as well as social pages for the PGA and USGA, expressed their condolences.
Though their marriage ultimately ended, Tiger and his ex-wife's relationship looks like it has improved to a point where they can successfully co-parent their children. They also were seemingly cordial enough to share a friendly hug after the PNC Championship in a video posted by Golf on CBS on Instagram in December 2024. Commenters took notice of their cooperation. "I hope people are paying attention to how parents put aside everything to be there for their kids," one commenter wrote. "Elin and Tiger should be congratulated."