Tragic Details About The Remember The Titans Cast

Denzel Washington (who played Coach Herman Boone) had a 15-year drinking pattern, in which he switched between being drunk and doing movies. He was in denial about his problem for years because of his ability to remain functional as an actor. "I never drank while I was working or preparing," the actor told Esquire. "I would clean up, go back to work — I could do both." However, as soon as filming stopped, he would go straight into drinking until his next gig. "Many months of shooting, bang, it's time to go. Then, boom. Three months of wine, then time to go back to work."

He admitted that it started way before his Hollywood days, tracing it back to his childhood friends when he had "one foot in the streets." "It probably has more to do with Frank and those guys. It probably started then — well, to be honest, that is where it started," he said. He had done drugs in his life, but wine was something else. There's a whole culture built around wine tasting, and Washington was deep into it. He even built a 10,000-bottle wine cellar back in 1999. "I had this ideal idea of wine tastings and all that — which is what it was at first." The transition into alcoholism was subtle, but the years of abuse had an irreversible impact. "I've done a lot of damage to the body," the actor said. He has been clean since 2014.

