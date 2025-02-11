All About Sutton Foster's Ex Husbands
Sutton Foster has been known for her thriving career in television and on the Broadway stage. But when she starred in "The Music Man" on Broadway in 2022 alongside Hugh Jackman, the conversation turned from her talent to her relationship history and personal life. Rumors swirled that Foster and Jackman had fallen in love, which was all but confirmed when the actors both left their respective spouses. They finally went public in January 2025 when the Daily Mail published pictures of them kissing during a dinner date.
Foster has had a stunning transformation into a Broadway superstar, but not without a few turbulent relationships that have ended in heartbreak. The two-time Tony Award winner has been married twice before. Is there a chance that Wolverine himself could be husband number three? While Foster has been open about the tragic disappointment she felt after her marriage to Christian Borle fizzled out, she found love again with Ted Griffin — only for her to end that 10-year marriage to be with Jackman.
Foster's first husband was Broadway powerhouse Christian Borle
Sutton Foster's first husband was fellow performer Christian Borle. The two met while attending Carnegie Mellon University, but did not start dating until a few years later. They have both made long and successful careers for themselves in musical theater, each one appearing in countless Broadway shows over the past two decades. Borle made his Broadway debut in 2000 during the revival production of "Jesus Christ Superstar." A couple of years later, he joined Foster in "Thoroughly Modern Millie" on Broadway, the role for which Foster won her first Tony Award. "I think so highly of him as a performer that I never saw him as my boyfriend when we were onstage, I saw him as an actor," Foster told Broadway.com about working with Borle during their courtship.
Borle went on to originate starring roles in Broadway musicals and revivals such as "Spamalot," "Legally Blonde," "Falsettos," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," and more. Most notably, Borle has gone on to win two Tony Awards. His first was in 2012 for "Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play" for his role in "Peter and the Starcatcher." He earned his second Tony Award in 2015 for "Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play" during his turn in the musical "Something Rotten." In total, Borle has been nominated for five Tony Awards. Foster and Borle married in 2006 and divorced in 2009.
Borle has been in many TV shows and musicals
Other than being a mainstay on the Broadway stage, Borle has also lent his talents to the television landscape. He brought his musical talents to television in what is perhaps the role he is best known for, theater composer Tom Levitt in the NBC series "Smash." The show ran for two seasons and featured original musical theater songs as well as popular song covers. Borle even got to sing an original duet with Broadway legend Liza Minnelli. Among countless other television credits, Borle also showed off his abilities as a triple threat during two of NBC's live musical productions. In 2013, he played the role of Uncle Max in "The Sound of Music Live!" and in 2014, Borle played the roles of Smee and George Darling in "Peter Pan Live!" He also held a recurring role on CBS's "The Good Wife" and its spin-off series "The Good Fight" as the character Carter Schmidt.
Borle reflected on balancing stage work with screen work during a 2012 interview with Broadway.com. "I'm working on good things with good people; that's what I pinch myself about. It's been everything I wanted to do since I was a kid listening to cast recordings in my bedroom," he said.
Borle and Foster reunited onscreen after their divorce
Sutton Foster still has a great friendship with her first husband, Christian Borle. So much so that the two have continued to act in projects together. In 2016, the former couple reunited to appear in an episode of "Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life." Their characters weren't much of a stretch for the two Broadway regulars. Foster and Borle both played actors who sing in a musical about the Gilmore Girls' hometown, Stars Hollow. In fact, it was Foster's idea to cast Borle in the show's revival. "It was one of the nicest things anyone has ever done for me," Borle told Playbill. "It was such a gift."
In 2018, Foster and Borle worked together on Foster's show "Younger." But things were a little more awkward this time around as Borle was cast as Foster's love interest. "[Creator of "Younger"] Darren Star asked me if I would be ok if [Borle] was on the show. My first question was, 'Do I have to kiss him?' And he said, 'Maybe,'" Foster recounted to People. As uncomfortable as it can be kissing an ex, Foster and Borle were total professionals during his two-episode run on the show. "We were game, and I think it was a positive thing," Foster recalled. She complimented her ex-husband by adding, "He's one of the most talented people I know. So I was really proud of us."
Foster's second husband was Ted Griffin
Sutton Foster's second husband is screenwriter Ted Griffin. Griffin has written many films, including "Ocean's Eleven" and "Rumor Has It." He is close friends with legendary director Martin Scorsese and even made an appearance in Scorsese's film "The Wolf of Wall Street," where he played the character Agent Hughes.
He and Foster met on a blind date and were engaged in 2013. A year later, they married in Santa Barbara during a private ceremony. Griffin often appeared alongside Foster at different events, including appearing with his wife on the "Stars in the House" web series to benefit The Actors Fund charity. While rumors swirled that Foster was getting romantic with Hugh Jackman following their run in "The Music Man," she appeared to address the rumors by uploading a picture to Facebook of her, Griffin, and their daughter enjoying a New York weekend in December 2023. Shortly after, Foster sold the New York property she had shared with Griffin since 2021. The house sold for a reported $2 million. Foster told Architectural Digest in 2022 that it was Griffin who discovered the home. "He called me on a break and said, 'I think I found our forever home.' And the minute I walked in, I felt the same way," she said. Foster filed for divorce in 2024 after 10 years of marriage to Griffin, Page Six confirmed.
Foster and Griffin have one daughter together
During her marriage to Ted Griffin, Sutton Foster realized that she wanted to become a mother. "There was something about being with Ted that made me want kids," Foster told People in 2018. "He belonged in my family. I didn't really understand the concept of motherhood until he came around." She detailed the decision in her book, "Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life." She recalled, "When I met my husband, it was the first time that I finally went, 'Oh, I get it. I understand why people have families.' But I was 39 when we got married."
The couple attempted IVF but were unsuccessful. They decided to try adoption instead and adopted their daughter Emily in 2017. Foster has spoken about keeping communication open between the family and their daughter's biological mother. With her experience becoming a mom, Foster has also become an advocate for adoption and enjoys spreading awareness about the benefits of adopting a child.