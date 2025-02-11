All About Sutton Foster's Ex Husbands

Sutton Foster's first husband was fellow performer Christian Borle. The two met while attending Carnegie Mellon University, but did not start dating until a few years later. They have both made long and successful careers for themselves in musical theater, each one appearing in countless Broadway shows over the past two decades. Borle made his Broadway debut in 2000 during the revival production of "Jesus Christ Superstar." A couple of years later, he joined Foster in "Thoroughly Modern Millie" on Broadway, the role for which Foster won her first Tony Award. "I think so highly of him as a performer that I never saw him as my boyfriend when we were onstage, I saw him as an actor," Foster told Broadway.com about working with Borle during their courtship.

Borle went on to originate starring roles in Broadway musicals and revivals such as "Spamalot," "Legally Blonde," "Falsettos," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," and more. Most notably, Borle has gone on to win two Tony Awards. His first was in 2012 for "Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play" for his role in "Peter and the Starcatcher." He earned his second Tony Award in 2015 for "Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play" during his turn in the musical "Something Rotten." In total, Borle has been nominated for five Tony Awards. Foster and Borle married in 2006 and divorced in 2009.