Bettina Anderson Works Overtime To Prove She's Close With Lauren Sanchez (But Is She?)
Now that Kimberly Guilfoyle is out and Bettina Anderson is in with Donald Trump Jr., the internet has been paying closer attention to the socialite who charmed President Trump's oldest son. Recently, Anderson posted two photos to her Instagram Story about the newest book she gave to her "reading buddies," and it's none other than "The Fly Who Flew to Space," written by Jeff Bezos's fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.
Both Bezos and Sanchez are part of the MAGA inner circle, something Anderson secretly may not actually be in since Don Jr.'s friends allegedly aren't fans of her. What's really interesting about Anderson's post, though, is her caption. She called Sanchez her "brilliant friend," which seems odd, considering there aren't any public photos of the two of them looking cozy together like BFFs.
Anderson shared a second pic of her with one of the kids (whose face was smartly concealed with emoji sunglasses) and gushed about how much they adored Sanchez's book. It's giving desperate. The posts come across as Anderson's attempt to make it look like she's buddy-buddy with the cool kids, but, offline, it doesn't seem like she actually is.
Anderson and Sanchez run in similar circles
Bettina Anderson may want fans to think she and Lauren Sanchez are besties, but they really just run in the same circles. It's similar to that person from another department who you see in the office all the time; you know who they are and vice versa, but that's about where the connection ends. The socialites have attended events together, like when Anderson hosted a Galentine's Day event in 2024 to benefit the Selfless Love Foundation. Sanchez was in attendance, but there weren't any pics shared of just the two of them looking cute together.
While both women seem to want for nothing, Sanchez is in a whole other tax bracket with her insanely lavish life. Anderson is smart for trying to get in good with the future Mrs. Jeff Bezos, but it's cringey seeing her try to force their friendship into being. Maybe she should just focus on her relationship with Don Jr. right now since her new Trump footwear hints that she and him are in it for the long haul.