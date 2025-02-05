Bettina Anderson Works Overtime To Prove She's Close With Lauren Sanchez (But Is She?)

Now that Kimberly Guilfoyle is out and Bettina Anderson is in with Donald Trump Jr., the internet has been paying closer attention to the socialite who charmed President Trump's oldest son. Recently, Anderson posted two photos to her Instagram Story about the newest book she gave to her "reading buddies," and it's none other than "The Fly Who Flew to Space," written by Jeff Bezos's fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.

Both Bezos and Sanchez are part of the MAGA inner circle, something Anderson secretly may not actually be in since Don Jr.'s friends allegedly aren't fans of her. What's really interesting about Anderson's post, though, is her caption. She called Sanchez her "brilliant friend," which seems odd, considering there aren't any public photos of the two of them looking cozy together like BFFs.

Anderson shared a second pic of her with one of the kids (whose face was smartly concealed with emoji sunglasses) and gushed about how much they adored Sanchez's book. It's giving desperate. The posts come across as Anderson's attempt to make it look like she's buddy-buddy with the cool kids, but, offline, it doesn't seem like she actually is.

