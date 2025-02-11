Melania Trump Looks So Different In Lavish Throwback Pics With Her Wedding Dress

It isn't exactly considered one of the great romances of all time, but you have to give Donald and Melania Trump credit where credit is due. After all, they have been together since the late '90s. And in January 2025, the first couple celebrated 20 years of marriage. Though Melania didn't post on her social media to denote the occasion, the president did, albeit with a few red flags.

Advertisement

Both Melania and Donald have changed a lot during their time together. As the marriage enters its third decade, onlookers note that it doesn't seem rock solid, but that wasn't always the case. Back in 2005, Melania was full of enthusiasm for their wedding. At the time, a friend of Donald's told People that Donald vowed to be a better husband to Melania than he had been in the past — at the time, he had been twice married and twice divorced. And if their extravagant 2005 nuptials were any indication, he was going all-in on his third trip down the aisle. They spared no expense on Melania's lavish wedding look, which is completely different from her 2020s style.