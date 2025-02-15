A Look At Patrick Schwarzenegger's Star-Studded Relationship History

For Patrick Schwarzenegger, the last decade of his young life has been spent focusing on two things: his burgeoning career as an actor and his happy and healthy relationship with his fiancée, Abby Champion. The cute couple began dating in late 2015, and have slowly but surely worked hard to create a happy, emotionally healthy union that led to Schwarzenegger popping the question in December 2023.

Advertisement

"We're better as humans together than we would be apart. We bring out the best in each other," the 31-year-old "White Lotus" actor told InStyle in January 2025, regarding his longtime love. "I feel that I'm the best version of myself with her and I think she does as well." Champion and Schwarzenegger have been together through some of the biggest moments in their careers, have celebrated each other's successes, and enjoyed some of the most wonderful moments of love and vacation bliss during their adult lives.

Champion isn't the only famous figure Schwarzenegger has been involved with. Apart from unsubstantiated speculation linking Schwarzenegger to Taylor Swift back in 2012, the famous eldest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver has had a number of real romances before finding his true love during his final year in college.

Advertisement