A Look At Patrick Schwarzenegger's Star-Studded Relationship History
For Patrick Schwarzenegger, the last decade of his young life has been spent focusing on two things: his burgeoning career as an actor and his happy and healthy relationship with his fiancée, Abby Champion. The cute couple began dating in late 2015, and have slowly but surely worked hard to create a happy, emotionally healthy union that led to Schwarzenegger popping the question in December 2023.
"We're better as humans together than we would be apart. We bring out the best in each other," the 31-year-old "White Lotus" actor told InStyle in January 2025, regarding his longtime love. "I feel that I'm the best version of myself with her and I think she does as well." Champion and Schwarzenegger have been together through some of the biggest moments in their careers, have celebrated each other's successes, and enjoyed some of the most wonderful moments of love and vacation bliss during their adult lives.
Champion isn't the only famous figure Schwarzenegger has been involved with. Apart from unsubstantiated speculation linking Schwarzenegger to Taylor Swift back in 2012, the famous eldest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver has had a number of real romances before finding his true love during his final year in college.
Patrick Schwarzenegger was linked to AJ Michalka after they dressed up for Halloween
In October 2012, Patrick Schwarzenegger was spotted spending time with former Disney Channel star AJ Michalka — of the pop duo Aly & AJ, with her sister, Aly Michalka — which led to some short-lived romance rumors and speculation linking the pair. Schwarzenegger and Michalka were photographed arriving together at Mathew Morrison's annual Halloween event, with Schwarzenegger rocking a Peter Pan costume and Michalka dressed up in a quasi-Mad Hatter ensemble. The pair also left the event together in the same car and were snapped smiling and laughing together as they left.
Earlier in the day, the duo were photographed hanging out and shopping for costumes together, which first set the stage for the romance rumors. It's unclear how they met, exactly, but Schwarzenegger had just wrapped up shooting his scenes in "Grown Ups 2" a few months prior alongside AJ's sister, Aly. While the Halloween outing looked fun and flirty, it was the only time the two had been publicly linked and their possible relationship never moved forward.
Patrick Schwarzenegger spend time in college dating Taylor Tootsie Burns
While Patrick Schwarzenegger could have coasted through life solely on nepotism alone, he decided he wanted a wide range of possible career paths and decided that college would be his best bet. Schwarzenegger attended USC after graduating from Brentwood High School, and began working on his major in cinematic arts. It was at USC where he began his first somewhat public relationship with a fellow student, Taylor "Tootsie" Burns.
The lovebirds were first spotted sharing a kiss while swimming together in the ocean during a spring break beach trip to Maui, Hawaii, in March 2013, during his freshman year at the university. The pair had previously been spotted in Cabo San Lucas during the break, where they packed on PDA as well. It must be said that worldwide jet-setting is always a good way to show your girlfriend a good time.
In June 2013, the pair were spotted again, hanging out on the deck of a yacht in the idyllic waters of Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera where the pair joined Schwarzenegger's family for a big vacay. However, after several months of traveling together, sitting side-by-side at sporting events, and generally being adorable lovebirds, things seemingly came to an end around early 2014 — although they would be photographed hanging out and getting flirty once more in 2015.
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Miley Cyrus enjoyed a whirlwind romance
In November 2014, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Miley Cyrus went public with their romance when they were photographed kissing, hugging and generally acting very flirty at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during a USC football game. Cyrus, decked out in USC's red football merch, was all smiles as they spent the game together getting handsy. The PDA came after several weeks of rumors and speculation romantically linking the cute pair.
"They have been friends for a long time, [and] They have a ton of common friends so they have run in the same circles for years," an insider told Us Weekly at the time of their big football game make-out session. Despite their long friendship, things didn't last for more than a few months, and, by spring break of 2015, Schwarzenegger and Cyrus had both moved on to different romantic adventures.
"She had fun with Patrick and initially seemed to think it would lead to something serious ... but then it sort of fizzled out," another source told People in April 2015. "They don't have enough things in common and instead live in different worlds." Luckily, the split paved the way for Schwarzenegger to find true love — and likely made his mom, Maria Shriver, happy, as she was never a big fan of his romance with Cyrus to begin with.
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion are on their way to getting married
Patrick Schwarzenegger's longest and most successful romance began in late 2015, when he found love with fashion model Abby Champion. The couple became Instagram official in February 2016. Throughout their long romance, the pair have been by each other's side at premieres, galas, and private show business events; they have even shared photospreads in fashion magazines as their careers have grown and evolved, in unison.
"I think the best part about having her by my side is that she's always rooting for me and wanting the best for me and bringing out the best in me," Schwarzengger told E! News in September 2019. "I always say that in a relationship, you have to be each other's biggest cheerleader. Build each other up. And she does that for me." And after years of being there for each other – both professionally and during lavish vacations to some of the most stunning beautiful locales on earth – Schwarzenegger popped the question in December 2023, and Champion gleefully accepted.
However, the pair are still apparently a long way from walking down the aisle. In January 2025, Schwarzenegger admitted in an interview with InStyle that they have not been able to set a hard and fast date for their future wedding, due to their hectic schedules. That being said, neither of them are worried about when they eventually exchange vows, as Schwarzenegger explained, "We've been together 10 years, so it's like we're basically married."