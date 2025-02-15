What Does Matt Lauer Do For A Living Now? Inside The Former NBC News Star's Life

Early one morning in November 2017, an emotional Savannah Guthrie announced that her colleague, Matt Lauer, was being released from his duties at NBC News, effective immediately, due to accusations of sexual misconduct from a female co-worker. Since Lauer had been serving as an anchor on the "Today" show for about two decades at that stage, fans of the show and fellow NBC employees alike were stunned by the news — especially since Lauer was typically presented as someone with high standards, who effortlessly tackled challenging, powerful stories. His embarrassing and shame-filled departure was seen as one of the biggest scandals to ever hit morning television, and Lauer's then-wife, Annette Roque, officially moved to divorce him in 2019 due to all of the claims being made against the anchor

But things have changed for Lauer since his firing. In 2024, a close friend of the disgraced former NBC anchor informed People that he was enjoying a low-key but fulfilling life in the Hamptons, surrounded by a small group of trusted pals. The source further noted that Lauer is currently unemployed, but they quickly added that he doesn't need to work, arguing, "He was a journalist at heart and he did some impactful political interviews that spanned his career, but the current cycle of politics isn't anything even people who have been doing it for a long time are really excited to cover."

However, the insider also confirmed that Lauer is continually looking for his next project. The journalist's dismissal from NBC also allowed the former "Today" show co-anchor the opportunity to refocus on his three children. As another source pointed out, "Matt is a good father and has spent needed time with them during their teen years."

