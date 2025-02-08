Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Heidi Klum
Supermodel Heidi Klum has dazzled the world with her beauty and charm, but underneath her designer garbs and all that makeup, the German multi-hyphenate has been known to have a freaky side. Case in point: her penchant for peculiar, often grisly Halloween costumes. Past brow-raising costumes include a mummy, an alien, the werewolf from "Thriller," and even herself surrounded by five other women transformed into her clone army using prosthetics. However, her 2022 ensemble really slithered into new mind-boggling territory. She donned a horrifying and arguably vomit-inducing worm costume that took a whopping two years to make. Fully committed to the bit, she laid down on the ground for an interview. "I was very claustrophobic," she recounted on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," in October 2023, explaining that her face was glued inside the constricting tube-like suit, and her arms were tied, leaving her immobile.
Undoubtedly, the costume gave the internet a big hoot. But the real question remains: Why do you — one of the most gorgeous and famous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show models of all time — go to such extreme and borderline hazardous efforts to wear some of the most heinous, over-the-top Halloween costumes to ever exist? Unfortunately, the jury is still out on that. However, that's not the only thing about Klum that keeps us up at night. There are plenty of other strange things about her that seem to fly under the radar.
Heidi Klum says she was a man in the past
Heidi Klum has cemented herself in Hollywood as a powerful and stunning woman — with a not-so-shabby net worth, we might add. From her style of dress and soft demeanor, she very much embraces being female. "I'm a woman who likes to be feminine, who is sometimes loud and colorful," she told Glamour UK in March 2024. But deep down, Klum seemingly believes that she was a man in the past. "I have this weird idea that I've lived many lives before," she told The Times newspaper (via Daily Mail) in November 2024, noting that she's currently experiencing life in a female body for the first time." Klum added: "I love flea markets and I'm always looking for things that belonged to me in the past. They talk to me." And because she is always on the prowl for her past selves alleged former belongings, it has unintentionally turned Klum into a hoarder, with her noting, "Our house has become like a museum over the years."
Klum's comments suggest a belief in reincarnation, which could hint at her spiritual views. However, she doesn't appear to subscribe to any formal religion. "I believe I have a healthy common sense and therefore have no need for religion," she's been quoted saying.
Heidi Klum and her husband have a significant age gap
There are many red flags in Heidi Klum's marriage to Tom Kaulitz, with the most glaring one probably being her sizable age gap with Kaulitz. The "Project Runway" alum is 16 years older than the Tokio Hotel guitarist, who is her third husband. Given that she is a mom of four and has kids to think about, being with someone younger may feel like a risky move, yet Klum seems very confident in her marriage to Kaulitz. In response to a fan question about if she felt "weird" about their age gap during an Instagram Q&A in April 2023, Klum responded: "I honestly only feel that way when people point it out to me," (via Page Six).
Still, she seems very aware that he is her junior and previously made a bizarre statement about how she uses him to combat aging. "I suck his young blood, she told E!'s Daily Pop in August 2022, adding, "Like a vampire." Though Klum intended it as a joke, it was an unusual choice of words. The pair also married in secret in 2019 after a year of dating, which was not only shocking because it was so quick, but because she told People in 2016 that she wasn't looking to walk down the aisle a third time. "I've done it twice and it didn't really work out for me, so why hurt something when it's all good the way it is," Klum previously said.
Heidi Klum is very open about her sex life
Heidi Klum isn't one to stay tight-lipped about sex. While it's normal for a woman to become less interested in sex over time, Klum's sex life seemingly only gets more adventurous. During a January 2024 appearance on "Call Her Daddy," she called her sex life "endless, hot [and] wild," and shared that she's previously done the deed on an airplane and in water. Furthermore, when discussing how she stays in shape with The Times in November 2024, Klum responded, "Sport en chambre is my favourite exercise," which is French for bedroom sports.
She also has a sex closet — one that Klum's daughter Leni accidentally discovered. During a September 2024 appearance on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show," Klum hinted that she has an assortment of costumes in this racy room and enjoys role-playing so much so that she writes off a partner if he doesn't. "I mean, I've had relationships in the past where they have been sick and I come home being a nurse and I'm like, 'How's my patient?' And I just got laughed at and I was like, 'That's a very, very big red flag," she said. Klum also admitted to buying some items for the closet while traveling. "I bought gigantic things and I was thinking, if anyone stops me and my suitcase and looks at what's in this thing...oh my god," she said.
Heidi Klum grew up in a nudist home and prefers being naked
While Heidi Klum may be a fashion icon, her favorite thing to wear is nothing. "I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I'm a nudist," she told Ocean Drive magazine (via Us Weekly) in 2016. "I have no problems with nudity at all. I'm very free," she added, noting that she sometimes goes topless at the beach when appropriate. Klum reiterated this stance to The Sun in September 2024: "Everything is much nicer without clothes," the "America's Got Talent" host said, adding, "[I] love not wearing too much."
While some may consider this taboo in the U.S., Klum hails from Germany, where the Freikörperkultur (FKK) movement — short for Free Body Culture" — celebrates nudity and the human body in a non-sexual way. Perhaps that's why she's so comfortable wearing lingerie in public — and letting her daughter follow suit. In 2022, Klum and her daughter Leni were criticized for their Intimissimi lingerie campaign, which showed them both in their undergarments." I like to think I'm progressive in these things but mom and daughter in lingerie in the same video shoot is just a bit ick," commented one person on campaign's video (via New York Post). If they had been fully clothed, it probably would have been seen as a sweet mother-daughter moment — but the lack of clothes definitely left people uncomfortable. Had they both been nude, the public's reaction likely would have been seismic.