Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Heidi Klum

Supermodel Heidi Klum has dazzled the world with her beauty and charm, but underneath her designer garbs and all that makeup, the German multi-hyphenate has been known to have a freaky side. Case in point: her penchant for peculiar, often grisly Halloween costumes. Past brow-raising costumes include a mummy, an alien, the werewolf from "Thriller," and even herself surrounded by five other women transformed into her clone army using prosthetics. However, her 2022 ensemble really slithered into new mind-boggling territory. She donned a horrifying and arguably vomit-inducing worm costume that took a whopping two years to make. Fully committed to the bit, she laid down on the ground for an interview. "I was very claustrophobic," she recounted on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," in October 2023, explaining that her face was glued inside the constricting tube-like suit, and her arms were tied, leaving her immobile.

Undoubtedly, the costume gave the internet a big hoot. But the real question remains: Why do you — one of the most gorgeous and famous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show models of all time — go to such extreme and borderline hazardous efforts to wear some of the most heinous, over-the-top Halloween costumes to ever exist? Unfortunately, the jury is still out on that. However, that's not the only thing about Klum that keeps us up at night. There are plenty of other strange things about her that seem to fly under the radar.