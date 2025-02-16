Alina Habba's Daughter Is Growing Up To Be Her Twin
Alina Habba first gained public interest when she was identified as the legal representative of Donald Trump for some of the most treacherous cases against him. It's also been claimed that despite losing his civil cases, she made millions as Trump's attorney. But, while she may be best known as Donald Trump's former attorney and now acts as the legal spokesperson for Trump, she's also a wife and mother to three kids. A son and daughter from her previous marriage and a stepson she welcomed when she married her current husband, Gregg Reuben. Her daughter, Chloe, is the spitting image of her mother too.
Although her ex-husband and the father of her children, Matthew Eyet, maintains a low-key lifestyle, Habba is very much a public figure now. She loves to share a lot of details about her life on social media whenever she has the chance. When Habba isn't flooding her social media accounts with support posts for Trump, she will often post about her children. She shared a photo on Instagram of her daughter with the caption, "God Bless my girl." Supporters of Habba flooded her comments with a some noting how much Chloe looks like her mom. A fan wrote, "Just like her mom," while another commented, "Bless your mini me."
Has Habba ever used her kids to amass more support?
Public figures are always up for scrutiny, which is probably why many choose to keep their children out of the spotlight and respect their privacy until they are old enough to understand what it means to be famous. Alina Habba, doesn't seem to agree, as she has no issues posting a lot of details about her children's lives.
Recently, she stirred the pot when she delivered a questionable message from her daughter at a Trump rally. This message by her 9-year-old daughter was for undecided voters and stated, "If you want a leader that loves America, that loves children, and that loves God, vote for President Trump." Oh, and this wasn't the end of a 9-year-old's message for America's undecided voters. She also allegedly said, "And if you want to turn into North Korea, vote for Kamala Harris." The attorney shared a post of the clip on X and people went to town, as most were seriously unconvinced and some were even concerned. One user replied, "That poor child. One day she'll grow up and find out the humiliating truth." It's no surprise people find it difficult to believe anything she says about her family, as she has gained a reputation for concocting stories about her childhood and family. Her infamous childhood McDonald's anecdote might be the best example yet.