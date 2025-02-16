Alina Habba's Daughter Is Growing Up To Be Her Twin

Alina Habba first gained public interest when she was identified as the legal representative of Donald Trump for some of the most treacherous cases against him. It's also been claimed that despite losing his civil cases, she made millions as Trump's attorney. But, while she may be best known as Donald Trump's former attorney and now acts as the legal spokesperson for Trump, she's also a wife and mother to three kids. A son and daughter from her previous marriage and a stepson she welcomed when she married her current husband, Gregg Reuben. Her daughter, Chloe, is the spitting image of her mother too.

Although her ex-husband and the father of her children, Matthew Eyet, maintains a low-key lifestyle, Habba is very much a public figure now. She loves to share a lot of details about her life on social media whenever she has the chance. When Habba isn't flooding her social media accounts with support posts for Trump, she will often post about her children. She shared a photo on Instagram of her daughter with the caption, "God Bless my girl." Supporters of Habba flooded her comments with a some noting how much Chloe looks like her mom. A fan wrote, "Just like her mom," while another commented, "Bless your mini me."