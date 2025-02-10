Ivanka Trump Fumbles Attempt To Match Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes At Super Bowl 2025

Since leaving politics, Ivanka Trump has been transforming her sense of style. Going from more dour and buttoned-up suit pieces to world traveler chic, the first daughter has been reminding everyone she's stepped into her own. However, with her father, President Donald Trump, making an appearance at the Super Bowl game on February 9, it seems Ivanka has backslid with her sense of fashion. Wearing a white two-piece tank top suit with a rather large leather brown belt, Ivanka looked more ready to hold an impromptu meeting than cheer on athletes.

Advertisement

What's worse, her outfit had steep competition, and it certainly did not beat out her rivals. With Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wearing a flashy white outfit, and bestie Taylor Swift also donning a white suit, Ivanka was outshone pretty easily. Ivanka has certainly worn some outdated fashion trends, but this look was stunning in its lack of adventure. With Ivanka being known to wear some outfits that send a message, it's possible she was letting us know her lack of enthusiasm for attending the game with her father. However, what Brittany and Swift wore also told a unique story.