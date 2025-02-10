Ivanka Trump Fumbles Attempt To Match Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes At Super Bowl 2025
Since leaving politics, Ivanka Trump has been transforming her sense of style. Going from more dour and buttoned-up suit pieces to world traveler chic, the first daughter has been reminding everyone she's stepped into her own. However, with her father, President Donald Trump, making an appearance at the Super Bowl game on February 9, it seems Ivanka has backslid with her sense of fashion. Wearing a white two-piece tank top suit with a rather large leather brown belt, Ivanka looked more ready to hold an impromptu meeting than cheer on athletes.
What's worse, her outfit had steep competition, and it certainly did not beat out her rivals. With Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wearing a flashy white outfit, and bestie Taylor Swift also donning a white suit, Ivanka was outshone pretty easily. Ivanka has certainly worn some outdated fashion trends, but this look was stunning in its lack of adventure. With Ivanka being known to wear some outfits that send a message, it's possible she was letting us know her lack of enthusiasm for attending the game with her father. However, what Brittany and Swift wore also told a unique story.
Brittany Mahomes kept it fun for Super Bowl 2025
After Donald Trump made the Kansas City Chiefs win in January all about himself, it reignited the flames of controversy for Brittany Mahomes. Since coming out as a Trump supporter, Mahomes has made things tricky for herself and her friendship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. But one thing she's been nailing this season has been the outfits she's put on for the Chiefs games, and she certainly went all out for the Super Bowl with her all-white outfit. Wearing a cropped white denim jacket over a white corset-inspired shirt, Mahomes was playing to her strengths. Add in her white flared jeans and boots, and the whole look was a touchdown. Especially when compared to Ivanka Trump's lackluster attempt.
The ex cheerleader brought two of her three children to root for their dad and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, leaving her newborn, daughter Golden Raye, at home. Looking immaculate just a few weeks after giving birth, Brittany was all smiles while attending the game. According to People, Patrick was heading into the game already content, as having three kids has helped him hit a milestone. Saying, "My goal was always three [kids] ... And we'll stick there for a while and see if we need to come back and get another one later on."
Taylor Swift won the battle of the white suit
Heading into the game, Taylor Swift had every reason to strut her stuff. Though she dropped it as soon as she entered the stadium, Swift entered the Super Bowl wearing a gorgeous oversized white blazer. Although Swift could never make it as a rapper, she was once again joined by Ice Spice, making this the second time the young hip hop artist has gone to the big game with Swift. Both walked in with heads held high in matching white jackets. This look definitely worked way better than what Ivanka Trump was wearing.
Once Swift shed the outer layer, her white tank top was paired with sparkling shorts and thigh-high white boots. All in all, the look was working in her favor, especially with some big rumors swirling around her. Even though there's plenty of disagreements between Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce, many are murmuring that tonight would be a good night for the tight end to propose. Regardless of the outcome of the evening, Swift can walk away knowing that she at least out-dressed Ivanka Trump.