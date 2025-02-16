Meet Kelsey Grammer's 7 Children And Their Mothers
Kelsey Grammer has welcomed seven children with four women across two (very busy) decades. The "Frasier" star's first wife, Doreen Alderman, gave birth to their first child, Spencer Grammer, in October 1983. After the couple split in 1990, Kelsey found love again with Barrie Buckner, and they became proud parents to Kelsey Kandace "Greer" Grammer in February 1992. Then, Kelsey and his second wife, and former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, Camille Grammer, welcomed Mason and Jude Grammer via surrogate in October 2001 and August 2004, respectively. And finally, Kelsey had Faith, Gabriel, and Ellis in July 2012, July 2014, and November 2016, respectively, with his third wife, Kayte Walsh.
While some may raise their eyebrows at the actor's decision to have children in his late 50s, it's safe to say that he wouldn't have it any other way. Speaking to The Guardian in 2018, the "Cheers" star admitted that he was glad he had managed to strike a good work-life balance so Kelsey could continue to be a strong presence in his kids' lives. "What I regretted earlier in my life was that I seemed to be so busy sometimes that [my family life] suffered," he acknowledged. "Honestly, the beauty of being an older dad is you get a chance to kinda try it again. That's been a real gift."
In fact, in a 2019 interview with Graham Bensinger, Kelsey shared that he and Walsh wanted to expand their family even further because they adored their children and how they changed their perspective on life so much (via YouTube). Additionally, the Emmy winner revealed that he wasn't afraid to be the voice of reason and sternly steered his kids in the right direction when necessary. Happily, all seven reportedly see Kelsey, aka Dad, as their number-one supporter.
Spencer Grammer collaborated on a Christmas movie with her father
Spencer Grammer started following in her famous father Kelsey Grammer's footsteps when she was nine by making a small appearance on "Cheers," in 1992. As Spencer grew older, she continued to make brief appearances in movies and TV shows and even nabbed a guest role in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in 2006. However, when she spoke to LadyGunn in 2019, the fledgling actor made it abundantly clear that she had a relatively normal upbringing and put her education over everything else. Eventually, though, Spencer started feeling the pull of the creative arts and earned a Bachelor's in Theatre Performance, from Marymount Manhattan College, following that up with a Master of Fine Arts in Film.
Spencer got her big break in the industry in 2013 upon being cast as Summer Smith in cult hit animated show "Rick & Morty." Likewise, she shared the screen with Kelsey in "The 12 Days of Christmas Eve," in 2022. During an exclusive interview with The List, Spencer opened up about acting opposite her father. After confirming that they had an absolute blast during the festive collaboration, she sweetly discussed how the TV icon influenced her career. "Growing up and watching my father work has impacted me and taught me the kind of work ethic that he has, and some of the comedic timing as well," Spencer gushed.
However, during an interview with People that very same year, Kelsey disclosed that he didn't always have a tight-knit bond with his eldest child because his work prevented the in-demand actor from showing up for her consistently. Additionally, Kelsey's divorce from Spencer's mother, Doreen Alderman, understandably also drove them further apart.
Kandace Greer Grammer is a beauty pageant winner
Kandace "Greer" Grammer ventured into Hollywood in 2010 with a small role in tween sitcom "iCarly." After picking up a handful of minor parts in shows like "The Middle," Greer was cast in a major recurring role as Lissa Miller in the 2011 MTV comedy show "Awkward." As the years went by, she continued to land acting gigs and even got to share the screen with her father, Kelsey Grammer, in the 2024 "Frasier" reboot. During an Instagram Live Q&A session, Greer admitted that although she desperately wanted to be involved in the reboot, she understandably had reservations about openly asking her father for a role because he wanted her to pave her own way in the industry instead of using nepotism.
In December 2023, Greer took to TikTok to post a since-deleted video of a weekend trip she took with Kelsey. In the comments, Greer explained that she cherished every little moment with her dad, noting, "Growing up, I didn't spend a lot of time with my Dad. And as I get older time seems to move faster it feels like there is less and less of it," per People.
When she spoke to Glamour in 2015, Greer fondly recalled how she had watched "Frasier" episodes with Kelsey, and he had given her the inside scoop on them. In addition to making her mark on Hollywood, Greer has also made a name for herself in the beauty pageant world by winning Miss Teen Malibu in 2009. She was also 2015's Miss Golden Globe.
Kelsey and Camille Grammer's divorce completely changed Mason Grammer's life
While "RHOBH's" Camille Grammer got tons of money from her Kelsey Grammer divorce, it still negatively impacted the former couple's daughter, Mason Grammer, in the long run. Speaking to Genlux in 2018, their eldest child labeled the contentious divorce "the hardest time of my life," per Page Six. Mason elaborated, "I changed a lot after that. I had to grow up faster because I had a lot more responsibilities. My dad wasn't around, so I didn't see him much, and my mom had such a hard time." While the then-nine-year-old dealt with the stress of becoming her younger brother Jude Grammer's caregiver, she also had to endure a tense home environment caused by the bitter split.
In fact, in a 2011 chat with People, Camille claimed that Mason wanted to skip Kelsey's wedding to Kayte Walsh to prioritize her talent show performance, which she had poured her heart and soul into for months. However, Mason informed GenLux that the tension eventually eased, and she was finally able to form a tight-knit bond with her father. Kelsey's daughter grew up to be totally gorgeous and even became a model while earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Cinematography and Film Production from Emerson College.
In a 2024 Us Weekly interview, Mason proclaimed that she had finally caught the acting bug, too. While conceding that Kelsey's celebrity status had already given her an initial advantage in Hollywood, Mason insisted that she had to work extra hard to ensure people didn't simply write her off as just another nepo baby who hadn't earned her place there.
Jude Grammer aspires to be an actor
Jude Grammer is arguably the most low-key member of Kelsey Grammer's extended family. While his sister, Mason Grammer, apparently skipped Kelsey's lavish nuptials to Kayte Walsh, Jude was there front and center since he served as a groomsman along with the bride's brothers, per People. During a 2011 chat with People, the "Frasier" star professed that he intended to celebrate Father's Day by having a laidback barbecue with Mason and Jude. Further, Kelsey's eldest son was particularly excited about having more step-siblings soon. In a 2018 cach-up with Page Six, Camille Grammer shared that although he wanted to be an actor someday, her son was incredibly camera-shy.
In a 2018 interview with The Daily Dish, the "RHOBH" alum gushed about some of Jude's qualities that would make him a phenomenal performer, proudly listing out, "He's funny, he's got a great personality — he's got this natural comedic timing, he doesn't have to work at it, he just has it," per Bravo. She continued, "So he might, we'll see. I could see that with him. He's very funny, he's got a dry sense of humor, very witty."
However, it's safe to say that no matter which career path Jude chooses, he will always have his mother's full support since she often brags about him on Instagram. In 2023, Camille posted a carousel of pics to celebrate his graduation from high school and announced that he was attending Emerson with his sister in the comments. Her 2024 Instagram tribute for Jude's birthday made it clear that he looks just like his father, too.
His three children with Kayte Walsh live a private life
During a December 2023 appearance on "Sherri," Kelsey Grammer discussed how he and Kayte Walsh had dealt with several pregnancy losses during their relationship. After settling on their family plans, the couple went to church, and Kelsey picked up a stone with "Faith" written on it. Walsh then suggested that their first child together should be named Faith, and that's exactly what they did upon welcoming their baby girl in 2012. Faith Grammer also largely served as the inspiration for her father's business, Faith American Brewery.
While speaking to People in 2014, the "Partners" star detailed how Faith was dealing with Kelsey "Gabriel" Grammer's addition to their family. "[Faith] is having a little more trouble than anybody else [...] she realizes that her world has been chopped in half," he divulged. However, it's safe to say that she couldn't resist his cuteness either because Faith was constantly showering her little brother with kisses. In a statement shared shortly after Gabriel's birth, Kelsey wrote that they had decided to call him by his middle name because of a long-standing family tradition.
They notably upheld the tradition with their youngest, Auden "James" Ellis Grammer, too. In a statement at the time, Kelsey and his wife established that their baby boy's name was a tribute to poet W.H. Auden and musician James Taylor. Even "Ellis" had a special place in Kelsey's heart because it was his great-grandfather's name. Although there are plenty of strange things about Kelsey and Walsh's relationship, their children enjoy a normal upbringing away from the spotlight.