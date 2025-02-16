Meet Kelsey Grammer's 7 Children And Their Mothers

Kelsey Grammer has welcomed seven children with four women across two (very busy) decades. The "Frasier" star's first wife, Doreen Alderman, gave birth to their first child, Spencer Grammer, in October 1983. After the couple split in 1990, Kelsey found love again with Barrie Buckner, and they became proud parents to Kelsey Kandace "Greer" Grammer in February 1992. Then, Kelsey and his second wife, and former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, Camille Grammer, welcomed Mason and Jude Grammer via surrogate in October 2001 and August 2004, respectively. And finally, Kelsey had Faith, Gabriel, and Ellis in July 2012, July 2014, and November 2016, respectively, with his third wife, Kayte Walsh.

While some may raise their eyebrows at the actor's decision to have children in his late 50s, it's safe to say that he wouldn't have it any other way. Speaking to The Guardian in 2018, the "Cheers" star admitted that he was glad he had managed to strike a good work-life balance so Kelsey could continue to be a strong presence in his kids' lives. "What I regretted earlier in my life was that I seemed to be so busy sometimes that [my family life] suffered," he acknowledged. "Honestly, the beauty of being an older dad is you get a chance to kinda try it again. That's been a real gift."

In fact, in a 2019 interview with Graham Bensinger, Kelsey shared that he and Walsh wanted to expand their family even further because they adored their children and how they changed their perspective on life so much (via YouTube). Additionally, the Emmy winner revealed that he wasn't afraid to be the voice of reason and sternly steered his kids in the right direction when necessary. Happily, all seven reportedly see Kelsey, aka Dad, as their number-one supporter.

