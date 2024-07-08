Zara Tindall's Style Transformation Has Been Stunning To Watch
For years, Zara Tindall (nèe Phillips) has been known as one of the more rebellious royals. The daughter of Princess Anne and the oldest granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II has raised a few eyebrows with her less-than-traditional approach to fashion. She has worn short shorts and boots to a charity event, and often favored baggy, comfy clothing over couture. In one particularly bold move, she revealed a pierced tongue at the 50th birthday celebration of her uncle King Charles III. "At least I didn't have it coming out of my nose, or anything," she told Tatler (via The U.S. Sun) in 2011.
In a family full of Kates, Dianas, and Meghans, Tindall's style, or lack thereof, has stood out like a sore thumb. That is until recently, when the Olympic medal-winning equestrian started reigning in her look. In 2020, the mother-of-three began working with stylist Annie Miall, who was instrumental in helping her dress in a way that flattered her athletic body, while still maintaining her nod to more "fun" with bold colors and accessories. Under Miall's tutelage, the transformation was both immediate and stunning. Today, Tindall is one of the most polished members of the royal family.
"Having completely overhauled her image, her fun fashion choices have been replaced with clean lines, tailored dresses, and fitted coats," fashion expert Amber Graafland told Fabulous, per The U.S. Sun, adding, "Zara's 'glow up' is down to meticulous planning and taking a few tips from Kate Middleton's style notebook."
Zara Tindall breaks royal protocol in 2003 with a sky-high slit
As a non-working royal, Zara Tindall may get a bit more leeway when it comes to dressing for public appearances, but even though her mom, Princess Anne, eschewed royal titles for both Tindall and her brother Peter Phillips, there are still royal rules. For example, there were those who thought her bold patterned, bare-up-to-there side-slit dress at the 2003 Royal Ascot exposed more than just a lot of skin. It exposed a lack of concern for protocol. "Paired with rose-tinted shades and a giant flower headpiece, the overall outfit came across as a bit too eclectic," opined fashion editor Karine Laudort in an interview with Express.
"Zara Tindall is in an unusual position, she isn't a working royal and doesn't have a title, but the Royal Family are her family — at least on one side," Modes and More style expert Susie Nelson told the outlet. Nelson explained that royal rules dictate how far above the knee a skirt length can be, and several of Tindall's looks wouldn't pass the test because they showed too much leg. Whether or not they met royal approval, the fact is that Tindall's outfits have rarely been boring and she hasn't compromised her individuality in an effort to blend in. "Overall, Zara Tindall's fashion choices have frequently broken protocol whilst showcasing her unique style, and she has always been confident and adventurous in her choices," Laudort added.
A casual look was a royal flop for Zara Tindall at the 2005 wedding of King Charles III
To see Zara Tindall walking down the street in this printed shirtdress, boots, and hat, you might think she was out running errands looking casually cool. But when you consider that this is what she wore to the 2005 nuptials of her uncle King Charles III and Queen Camilla, suddenly it seems less cool and more "couldn't care less." The Daily Mail's Liz Jones described the ensemble as "sloppy" and "too casual," but perhaps the daughter of Princess Anne was just following in her mother's practical footsteps. "She has been quoted as stating that she has the same common-sense attitude to clothes as her mother and she needs to be presentable, clean and tidy," style expert Susie Nelson told Express.
While the outfit checked those boxes, it left a lot to be desired in terms of formality. A true common sense approach would dictate something a bit more regal for the wedding of the then-future-King of England. However, the royals are known for the occasional subtle "cheekiness" so it's possible that Tindall's attire was a reflection of her attitude about the event. Even Queen Elizabeth II broke protocol at the ceremony by wearing an all-white ensemble, which caused many to wonder if she was expressing her displeasure at her son's choice in bride. Color aside, however, the queen still looked every inch a royal. The same could not be said for Tindall.
A strapless top was a bust for Zara Tindall in 2006
It was a royal bust when Zara Tindall stepped out at the 2006 Goodwood festival wearing an ill-fitting strapless top that she inexplicably paired with black culottes and a low-slung belt. The entire look was disproportionate and disastrous, making the normally athletic-looking princess appear lumpy and frumpy. Her exposed tan lines, ample cleavage, and bedazzled headband didn't help. Surrounded by a sea of summer dresses and stylish hats, what quickly became known as her "boob-tube" outfit was not only out of place — it was a flagrant slap in the face to the event's "no bare tops" policy.
"I was amazed. Zara Phillips has been known to dress a little too casually at major events, and perhaps she went a little too far with the green tube top. Not only that but her outfit simply didn't match," a male onlooker noted to Daily Mail. "Where all the other ladies in outfits that were colour coordinated and well-fitting, she looks like she threw this on."
While the outfit drew much criticism, Tindall proved that the clothes do not make the royal. Her blue blood outshone her green top as she presented an award and mixed and mingled with fellow festival goers at the garden party. Her behavior was beyond reproach and befitting a member of the monarchy, as was evidenced by the same onlooker who praised her to the Daily Mail as "impeccably polite."
Zara Tindall's 2011 wedding look was almost perfection
It seemed as though the fashion tides were turning toward traditional when Zara Phillips married professional rugby player and reality television star Mike Tindall (after a low-key beginning to their relationship) in Scotland in July 2011. The bride known for bucking Buckingham Palace expectations went full-on princess for her big day. Her Stewart Parvin ivory silk faille and silk duchess satin gown accentuated her shape with a drop-waist pleated bodice, full skirt, and train. Plus, it had pockets! She finished off the cream-colored confection with a silk tulle veil with a short blusher, that was adorned with a tiara borrowed from Princess Anne.
By all outward appearances, the entire look was in keeping with royal expectations, and one couldn't help but wonder if she had been influenced by the grace and elegance on display at the wedding of her cousin William, Prince of Wales, to the elegant Catherine, Princess of Wales, just three months prior. Upon closer inspection, however, things weren't all they seemed. Underneath her flowing skirt, inside her Jimmy Choo shoes, Tindall kept the royals on their toes with her bright-blue pedicure. Fortunately, Tindall was one of the few who knew that beneath her classic bridal couture look, her rebellious nature shone through, until she revealed her pedi during an interview with The Sunday Times not long after her nuptials. "I got married with them this colour," she said. "It was my 'something blue.'"
In 2012, Zara Tindall's outrageous hats turned heads
While it may have appeared that Zara Tindall was toning it down since becoming a wife, the transformation wasn't yet complete. It's true that accessories are an excellent way to add a little "pop" to an otherwise proper outfit, and Tindall spent much of 2012 in hats that were outrageous even by royal standards. Tindall's millinery collection pushed limits with styles that ranged from what appeared to be a fuschia flying saucer to a plaid horn-like creation that left her looking like a ram. Unusual adornments like chopsticks appeared to be a misguided attempt at being fashion-forward, while dowdy flowers fell flat.
Royals and their hats are often the subject of scrutiny. Many a momentous occasion has been dwarfed by a large, garish headpiece. Perhaps it's the only way the women can express their individuality amid of sea of royal "dos and don'ts." But even though this is where we tend to see them get creative, there are still rules as to what can grace those royal heads. "Regarding hats, the royal protocol states that women must wear hats to all official occasions, and the headpiece must have a solid base of four or more inches," explained style expert Susie Nelson in her interview with Express. "There doesn't seem to be a royal limit on how large a hat can be," she added, calling out Tindall's hats for being seen as "a little large and loud."
Zara Tindall's outfit was a Magic Millions miss in 2013
Perhaps part of the reason for Zara Tindall's tendency to dress more for comfort than style has to do with her body type. Tindall is an athletically built woman with plenty of curves. She was an Olympic equestrian, and her outdoorsy nature lends itself to less tailored and more moveable clothing. Nowhere was that more glaringly obvious than when she attended the 2013 Magic Millions Carnival in Australia, of which she was a patron. Rather than look like a million in haute couture, Tindall looked like a hot mess in clothing that didn't fit her properly at all.
Reporter Liz Jones noted in the Daily Mail that the disastrous display wasn't entirely Tindall's fault this time, and instead pointed the finger at an industry that doesn't design for strong, fit bodies. She wrote that "dressy-up clothes" are designed for women who are "thin as a reed," while any curves will lead to looking "lumpy and bumpy."
Tindall, who has three children, has slimmed down some in recent years due to habits like starting the day with a healthy breakfast and using the family's indoor gym for daily workouts that often consist of indoor cycling. She and husband Mike enjoy golfing together and participate in charity golf events. That combination of diet and exercise helps Tindall stay athletically fit and trim.
By 2020, Zara Tindall was off to the races in a stunning houndstooth coat
By 2020 it seemed that the stunning transformation of Zara Tindall was underway. The mom-of-three started shaping up her wardrobe, moving from trendy to timeless, sophisticated styles that fit and flattered her body type. The change was evident when she stepped out at the Cheltenham Festival wearing a simple, elegant, black-and-white houndstooth coat that was custom made for her by Laura Green , a popular British designer of whom the Princess of Wales is also a fan. The coat was a labor of love, taking the designer many weeks to make, but the end result was worth it. The coat was based on the designer's Josephine style, but tailored to meet the requests of Tindall and her stylist. "Zara was clear in the look that she wanted to achieve which was lovely — she's very confident in her style," Green told People.
More than just a talented designer, Green is well-versed in working with royals and she understands protocol and how to incorporate elements that might not be a concern for the average woman. "There are certain elements you have to think about, like making sure the fabric doesn't crease, the temperature of the weather — it needs to make them feel their best," she explained. In this first collaboration with Tindall, Green was delighted to find the royal easy to work with, saying, "She was a joy and very down to earth."
Zara Tindall embraced the Barbiecore trend before it was cool
When it comes to Barbiecore, Zara Tindall understood the assignment before the rest of us, stepping out in this playful pink ensemble at the 2022 National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. If the style of the colorful coat dress seems familiar, it's because Tindall returned to the expert craftsmanship and couture of British designer Laura Green to create her custom look. Clearly, Green understood how to dress Tindall in a way that accentuates her lovely shape while remaining regal. Once again, she added attention to detail in the form of a large collar and delicate belt, while keeping the bodice fitted and the skirt full. But it's the punch of pink that kept this design from looking too conservative.
Green, who spent a decade working at the royally favored brand Catherine Walker before opening her London atelier in 2018, was first introduced to Tindall by her stylist Annie Miall. Miall is credited for helping the once-rebellious royal put her most fashionable foot forward in styles with elegant lines that graze rather than cling to her body. Her style guidance combined with the expertise of designers like Green helped propel Tindall to the next level of regal royals. For her part, Green told People in 2020 that Tindall already had an eye for style. "She loves clean lines, she styles things really beautifully, she's not a trendsetter and she's not trying to be a fashion icon, she's just really polished and beautifully dressed."
Zara Tindall's 2023 Coronation look proved she's hit her stride
There's an old adage that says, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." That seems to be Zara Tindall's motto when it comes to fashion these days. She has found her signature style in the form of coat dresses in beautiful hues with simple lines and interesting details. She has also found her signature designer in Laura Green, who created the blue dress that Tindall wore to the 2023 Coronation of her uncle King Charles III. Fashion expert Amber Graafland told Fabulous, per The U.S. Sun, that the look was a "turning point." She said, "Wearing a bespoke sky-blue coat dress by favourite designer Laura Green with matching tonal accessories, her outfit looked like it had come straight out of Kate's closet." Tindall kept the look elegant and understated with her shoes, clutch, and fascinator. And, in acknowledgement of the importance of the occasion, her statement jewelry was a single brooch given to her mother Princess Anne on her wedding day by her brother King Charles.
Although this is not the first time she's designed for Tindall, or other members of the monarchy for that matter, Green told People that it is still a thrill. Speaking to the magazine about the first custom piece she ever made for Princess Anne's daughter, she said, "I was thrilled to be asked to make something so special and being part of history is something that you never get used to."
Florals at the 2024 Royal Ascot looked groundbreaking on Zara Tindall
Florals at the Royal Ascot might not be groundbreaking, but they are certainly beautiful on Zara Tindall, who chose a beautifully feminine Anna Mason dress for day two of the 2024 festivities. The dress featured long sleeves with delicate buttons on the cuffs, and a slightly cinched waist that flowed into a midi-length, figure-flattering skirt. The dress was just one of many flawless fashions Tindall wore during the event, which is one of the highlights of the year for the royals.
More than just a horse race, the Royal Ascot has morphed into a fashion show with society's elite showcasing their designer 'fits. Over the years, Tindall has had her fair share of both amazing fashion moments and style misses (remember the black-and-red dress with the thigh-high slit?), but this year's day-two look was not only in keeping with the occasion — it was also in keeping with another long-standing tradition: coordinating with other members of the royal family. Princess Beatrice also wore a long-sleeved floral dress in shades of pink.
Why do the royals often coordinate their color schemes? It's not usually a coincidence. Often, it is to show support, solidarity, or to send a message. Elizabeth Holmes, author of "HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style," has spent hours researching the topic and told HuffPost, "A tremendous amount of effort goes into planning their wardrobes." She added, "They're not just wearing it because they think it's pretty."
Zara Tindall has evolved into one of the most fashionable royals while maintaining her individual style
As her style continues to settle into more sophistication and less sensationalism, Zara Tindall is quickly becoming known as a royal to watch. Like her cousin-in-law the Princess of Wales, the equestrian seems to have found a formula that works and she's sticking to it, carving out a niche for herself as a royal to be reckoned with. But some say the evolution of Tindall is about much more than simply making a fashion statement. It's whispered that she may be dressing for the part of a princess.
Although Tindall was not bestowed with any titles, per her mother's wishes, King Charles III is said to think she should take a more active role in the family business. A royal source told New Idea, "There's talk that niece Zara Tindall, 43, who is very close to her uncle (as witnessed by their loving moment at the Windsor Horse show recently) might become more involved in this side of things, and that Charles is keen to support such an interest by bestowing on her the title of princess," per GB News. Whether that is true or not remains to be seen, but Tindall's approachability and down-to-earth style seems to resonate with the public, with Times columnist Hilary Rose noting that people generally "warm to Zara" more than other members of the family.