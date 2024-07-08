Zara Tindall's Style Transformation Has Been Stunning To Watch

For years, Zara Tindall (nèe Phillips) has been known as one of the more rebellious royals. The daughter of Princess Anne and the oldest granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II has raised a few eyebrows with her less-than-traditional approach to fashion. She has worn short shorts and boots to a charity event, and often favored baggy, comfy clothing over couture. In one particularly bold move, she revealed a pierced tongue at the 50th birthday celebration of her uncle King Charles III. "At least I didn't have it coming out of my nose, or anything," she told Tatler (via The U.S. Sun) in 2011.

In a family full of Kates, Dianas, and Meghans, Tindall's style, or lack thereof, has stood out like a sore thumb. That is until recently, when the Olympic medal-winning equestrian started reigning in her look. In 2020, the mother-of-three began working with stylist Annie Miall, who was instrumental in helping her dress in a way that flattered her athletic body, while still maintaining her nod to more "fun" with bold colors and accessories. Under Miall's tutelage, the transformation was both immediate and stunning. Today, Tindall is one of the most polished members of the royal family.

"Having completely overhauled her image, her fun fashion choices have been replaced with clean lines, tailored dresses, and fitted coats," fashion expert Amber Graafland told Fabulous, per The U.S. Sun, adding, "Zara's 'glow up' is down to meticulous planning and taking a few tips from Kate Middleton's style notebook."

